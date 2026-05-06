People Saw This Woman’s Proposal Pic And Couldn’t Resist Making These 42 Hilarious Edits

Give a netizen an image with potential and a couple of uninterrupted minutes and they will rapidly make something funny out of it, often for the viewing pleasure of the rest of us.
A woman’s TikTok showcasing the rather curious pose her boyfriend took when proposing to her went viral after the internet started editing it for fun. Get comfortable as you scroll through people’s creations, upvote your favorite edit and be sure to share your own thoughts and observations in the comments section down below.
More info: TikTok
Image credits: cambellbeach
Image credits: cambellbeach
#1
Image source: Molly
#2
Image source: Vianlix-Christine 🩵
#3
A long time ago in a bulgarian gym….
Image source: chiara
#4
Image source: Chloe
#5
Image source: Alexandria Mont
#6
Here you go queen
Image source: Nikita 🕷️🖤
#7
Image source: Liz_Heathen
#8
Couldn’t have this man tarnishing your perfect moment queen. I fixed it 🫶🏻
Image source: Nayeli
#9
i fixed it
Image source: nessa
#10
Image source: tills!!
#11
Image source: lorddtony
#12
Image source: lexie
#13
an absolute diva
Image source: mich
#14
Image source: cricket
#15
Image source: .
#16
this is all I see😂
Image source: Claudeth✨️✨️✨️
#17
Image source: Courtg
#18
Getting ready for his 100m dash
Image source: Jilly
#19
This is what u want?
Image source: Cursed Spirit
#20
Image source: user514978237592
#21
Image source: Harps
#22
Look what i found!!!!!!
Image source: Lilo💗
#23
Image source: Mazza
#24
Bro is doing a whole workout
Image source: Edinajacobsonxx
#25
Image source: 𝒮
#26
Image source: Molly
#27
Image source: ⋆｡˚꒰ঌ 𝒾𝓂𝓂𝓎 ໒꒱˚｡
#28
Image source: David Gereski
#29
Image source: Hailee
#30
Image source: Tara
#31
Ashtanga 😁
Image source: Marce Olivares Azuara
#32
Image source: ❦
#33
this better?
Image source: you would never guess👣🍃
#34
maybe a little more stretch?
Image source: Tofuu the Destroyer
#35
Sorry I had too😭
Image source: jayda claire
#36
Image source: Adele_959
#37
Image source: De todo un poco
#38
Perfect couple
Image source: Zander
#39
I couldn’t help myself 😩😩😩😂
Image source: Claudeth✨️✨️✨️
#40
One can say that was Fantastic
Image source: Omphile
#41
Image source: ………
#42
isn’t he gorgeous 😂😂😂
Image source: ……
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