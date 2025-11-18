Hey Pandas, What Childhood Movies Can You Still Watch On Repeat? (Closed)

I saw a list today that showed movies from the 80s that weren’t talked about anymore, and I couldn’t help but sit there and think “I still love that.” The one that made me want to post this was Flash Gordon. What movies from your childhood are like this for you?
#1
Hands down the 1939 film, The Wizard Of Oz!! I can sing all the songs and know all the dialogue. My favorite is Munchkinland!! I sing it at times in my classroom and the kids love it!!
#2
The cat from out of space
#3
Happy feet 2
Shrek 1 & 2 (the good ones)
Robots
#4
Ma vie as a Courgette! I knew almost all the dialogues from heart and could “watch” it in my head when I wanted. I still remember most of it, but not all.
And when I was 7-8 I watched Coraline all days all the time I could, when it ended, I just put it again, and it never bored me.
#5
Princess bride.
Field of dreams.
The sandlot.
Halloween.
#6
Hercules. My favorite Disney movie. Yeah, I know people are gonna say that the least accurate thing Disney ever did was portray Zeus as a loving family man, yeah, but still a great movie with catchy songs. Pretty sure Meg was my first fictional crush.
#7
Rio 1 & 2. I could memorize everything they said and ofc Johnny English. Can memorize a little bit. love those.
