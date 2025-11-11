22 Creative Ways To Fix” Your Broken Phone Screen”

Smartphones might have revolutionized the world, but they aren’t without their flaws. Just like humans are still brought to tears by a kick in the shins, smartphones also have their weak spots, and none more so than their screens. Anybody who’s ever dropped their phone (or sat on it, or fell on it, or let their kid play with it) will know how brittle the displays can be, and nothing makes a good day bad and a bad day worse than seeing your screen reduced to an ugly mosaic of cracks. As you can see from this list compiled by Bored Panda however, humans are nothing if not a resourceful bunch. Take a look at the “fixes” below to see what we mean.

Have you “fixed” your smartphone screen? Then send us your pictures and don’t forget to vote for your favorite!

#1 Making The Most Out Of Your Cracked Screen

Image source: terry1847035

#2 My Friends Screen Cracked In The Perfect Place

Image source:  ThatOneGuyFromCali

#3 How To Make Your Cracked Screen Look Cool

Image source: Kamal

#4 My Friend Made The Best Out Of His Cracked Screen

Image source: danksause

#5 Making The Best Of A Bad Time

Image source: youkaineko

#6 My Phone Screen Cracked, Thought This Would Be A Suitable Wallpaper

Image source: ianisrlycool

#7 Busted Phone Screen. Made The Best Of It

Image source: M3GACHR0N

#8 Cracked My Screen Drunk Jump Roping, Shoryuken!

Image source:  hastati

#9 Make The Best Of What You Have

Image source: haqimyzaidi

#10 Make The Best Of What You Have

Image source: haqimyzaidi

#11 I Dropped My Phone Decided To Make The Best Of It…

Image source: dontnonotcare1

#12 Kamehameha!!!

#13 Making The Best Of Cracked Phone Screens? I Did This A Week Ago

Image source: StraightAsRainbow

#14 In Honor Of One Punch Man

Image source: Kamal

#15 I Dropped My Phone, So I Changed The Background…

Image source: binarybinarybinary

#16 Make The Best Of What You Have

Image source: haqimyzaidi

#17 Make The Best Of What You Have

Image source: haqimyzaidi

#18 I broke the screen of my phone so I had to find an appropriate wallpaper

Image source: Gordondel

#19 So My Phone Screen Cracked…

Image source: sh0rtstuff1022

#20 Axel Cracked My Screen

Image source: dah2001

#21 Kazuya

#22 Opzzz

Image source: opzzz

