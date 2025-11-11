22 Creative Ways To Fix” Your Broken Phone Screen”

Smartphones might have revolutionized the world, but they aren’t without their flaws. Just like humans are still brought to tears by a kick in the shins, smartphones also have their weak spots, and none more so than their screens. Anybody who’s ever dropped their phone (or sat on it, or fell on it, or let their kid play with it) will know how brittle the displays can be, and nothing makes a good day bad and a bad day worse than seeing your screen reduced to an ugly mosaic of cracks. As you can see from this list compiled by Bored Panda however, humans are nothing if not a resourceful bunch. Take a look at the “fixes” below to see what we mean.
#1 Making The Most Out Of Your Cracked Screen
Image source: terry1847035
#2 My Friends Screen Cracked In The Perfect Place
Image source: ThatOneGuyFromCali
#3 How To Make Your Cracked Screen Look Cool
Image source: Kamal
#4 My Friend Made The Best Out Of His Cracked Screen
Image source: danksause
#5 Making The Best Of A Bad Time
Image source: youkaineko
#6 My Phone Screen Cracked, Thought This Would Be A Suitable Wallpaper
Image source: ianisrlycool
#7 Busted Phone Screen. Made The Best Of It
Image source: M3GACHR0N
#8 Cracked My Screen Drunk Jump Roping, Shoryuken!
Image source: hastati
#9 Make The Best Of What You Have
Image source: haqimyzaidi
#10 Make The Best Of What You Have
Image source: haqimyzaidi
#11 I Dropped My Phone Decided To Make The Best Of It…
Image source: dontnonotcare1
#12 Kamehameha!!!
#13 Making The Best Of Cracked Phone Screens? I Did This A Week Ago
Image source: StraightAsRainbow
#14 In Honor Of One Punch Man
Image source: Kamal
#15 I Dropped My Phone, So I Changed The Background…
Image source: binarybinarybinary
#16 Make The Best Of What You Have
Image source: haqimyzaidi
#17 Make The Best Of What You Have
Image source: haqimyzaidi
#18 I broke the screen of my phone so I had to find an appropriate wallpaper
Image source: Gordondel
#19 So My Phone Screen Cracked…
Image source: sh0rtstuff1022
#20 Axel Cracked My Screen
Image source: dah2001
#21 Kazuya
#22 Opzzz
Image source: opzzz
