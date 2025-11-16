My 28 Photos Of The Remains Of Abandoned Theaters From Various Countries

by

My name is Dimitri and I am a photographer and also a freelance graphic designer, based in France. I am also known for my brand name Jahz (Jahz Design).

I travel the globe looking for places in decline, therefore, my latest series centers “Innuendo Teatro” – one of the most beautiful abandoned theaters in the World.

More info: jahzdesign.com | Instagram | Facebook

#1 Morocco

#2 Italy

#3 France

#4 Portugal

#5 France

#6 France

#7 Italy

#8 Georgia

#9 France

#10 Belgium

#11 France

#12 Italy

#13 Portugal

#14 Portugal

#15 France

#16 Italy

#17 Portugal

#18 Portugal

#19 France

#20 Portugal

#21 Italy

#22 Morocco

#23 Portugal

#24 Portugal

#25 France

#26 Portugal

#27 Portugal

#28 Portugal

