Bride Berates BFF For Answering An Emergency Call At Her ‘Unplugged Wedding’

It’s easy to feel like you’re plugged in all day every day. You might sit at a computer for 8 hours at work, scroll on your phone during the bus ride home, watch Netflix with your partner in the evening and spend an hour video chatting with friends from another city before bed. But there are some special moments in life when it’s particularly important to be present, one of them being weddings.
One woman recently reached out to Reddit to share her experience of attending her best friend’s “unplugged” wedding. But after taking a call about a family emergency, the night took a turn. Below, you’ll find the full story, as well as a conversation with Jhona Yellin, Editor at Bespoke Bride!
This woman’s best friend had a strict “no phones” rule at her wedding
But after breaking it to respond to a family emergency, she found herself suddenly without a best friend
Later, the woman updated her post to clarify details and provide more information
“Many couples are now encouraging guests to be fully present and engaged in the moment rather than being preoccupied with capturing everything on their phones”
To learn more about what it’s like to throw a phone-free wedding, we reached out to Jhona Yellin, Editor at Bespoke Bride. Jhona was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda and shared that unplugged weddings are definitely gaining popularity these days. “With everyone tucked inside their phone endlessly – couples really want to avoid that on their special day,” she noted.
“Many couples are now encouraging guests to be fully present and engaged in the moment rather than being preoccupied with capturing everything on their phones,” Jhona explained. “It’s a lovely way to ensure that the focus remains on the celebration rather than on social media. We actually wrote a short guide last month on how to have an unplugged wedding.”
We also asked the expert what parameters couples should set when deciding to have a device-free special day. “When planning an unplugged wedding, couples should clearly communicate their wishes to their guests through various channels, such as invitations, emails, and signage at the venue,” Jhona says. “They might specify that phones should be turned off or placed on silent mode during the ceremony and reception.”
“Allowing guests to respond to emergencies is important, so couples might consider designating a point person to handle urgent communications”
“In many cases, couples are also designating specific times or areas where guests can use their phones, such as during cocktail hour or at designated photo booths,” the expert added. “However, allowing guests to respond to emergencies is important, so couples might consider designating a point person, like the wedding planner or a trusted family member, to handle urgent communications.”
“Of course, they’ll need to to include an emergency contact number in the wedding invitations, a special email, the wedding programs or on signage at the venue,” Jhona says. “This information should include the contact details of the wedding planner, venue staff, or a designated point person whom guests can reach out to in case of emergencies.”
“Another simple solution for emergencies is to encourage guests who anticipate potential emergencies to make prior arrangements with their family members or friends who can be reached in case of urgent situations,” the wedding expert noted. “This way, guests can delegate responsibility for handling emergencies while they fully immerse themselves in the wedding celebration.”
“If an emergency arises, we always recommend handling the situation discreetly and with a lot of sensitivity”
While nobody expects emergencies to occur, we all know that life is unpredictable. So we asked Jhona for advice on exiting a friend’s wedding without causing a scene when unexpected issues pop up. “If an emergency arises during a friend’s wedding, we always recommend handling the situation discreetly and with a lot of sensitivity,” she told Bored Panda.
“Firstly, assess the severity of the emergency—if it’s something really urgent that requires immediate attention, discreetly(!) inform the couple or a member of the bridal party,” Jhona recommends. “They can help you quietly leave the event without causing a scene. If possible, try to wait for an appropriate break in the festivities, such as between songs or speeches, to step out. Be sure to express your regrets to the couple afterward and offer your support in any way you can.”
We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Do you think this woman was wrong to answer a phone call during her best friend’s big day? Feel free to share, and then if you’re interested in reading another Bored Panda article discussing wedding day drama, look no further than right here. And if you’re looking for more advice for planning or attending weddings, be sure to visit Bespoke Bride!
Many readers agreed that the friend did nothing wrong by responding to her sister
However, some called out the friend for breaking the “unplugged” rule and the bride for having such a strong reaction
