30 Rollercoaster Photos That Will Make You Die From Laughter

Rollercoaster pics are awesome! Many families have one from the trip to amusement park decades ago in their home somewhere, usually with dad looking terrified in the back, to his eternal embarrassment.
What started as a fun way for the theme parks to squeeze a bit of extra cash out of the customers, has turned into a chance to get a funny photo that families and friends talk about for years. Some of them are clearly pre-planned, allowing funny people among us to shine their brightest. You can just imagine the tension as they queue to pick up the photos… were they timed correctly? Were we facing the right way? Crap, we have to go back and do it again!
We here at Bored Panda have compiled a list of our favorite rollercoaster photos. From the classic facial expressions of absolute terror to some of those elaborate set-ups; from people screaming hilariously to pulling funny faces, the list has got them all. Scroll down to check them out below, and upvote your own favorites!
#1 So My Brother And I Found Out That There Was A Camera On The Roller Coaster
Image source: DannyCabes
#2 I Wouldn’t Go On Splash Mountain With My Wife. Wife Got A Little Perturbed That I Wouldn’t Accompany Her On The Ride
Image source: Blackthorne519
#3 The Face Of Fear
#4 Somebody’s Having A Dandy Time
Image source: a_damn
#5 Now That’s A Way To Propose
Image source: doug3465
#6 This Roller Coaster Photo Will Haunt My Son Forever. (His Normal Face For Reference)
Image source: Bombingofdresden
#7 My Girlfriend And Her Sister Wanted To Look Casual On The Roller Coaster. Totally Understand Why They Paid $10 For This Pic
Image source: longsaao
#8 Every Year My Friend Does A ‘Silly Picture While On A Roller Coaster’. This Year Was By Far His Best
Image source: skalex
#9 My Go At A Rollercoaster Pose
Image source: titsforfuck
#10 Keep Arms And Legs Inside The Roller Coaster
Image source: drewlefever
#11 Sit In The Front They Said, It Will Be Fun They Said
#12 A Friend (Front Left) Lost His Keys In A Rollercoaster At The Perfect Moment. Far Left Caught It Mid Air
Image source: Bitterbal95
#13 Don’t Mind The Rollercoaster. Tell Me About You…
Image source: Thadav3
#14 This Girl Coming Out At Disneyland
Image source: westonnrae
#15 Oh God Whyyyy?!
#16 Grumpy Clown Is Grumpy
Image source: Hamish Hamilton
#17 These Two
#18 The Rock Smuggles Guns Onto Splash Mountain In Disney
Image source: ch4dr0x
#19 The Day When He Learned What Regret Is
#20 Poker Face
Image source: whatthehelpp
#21 So I Found This Picture Of My First Roller Coaster…
Image source: fullmetalagent
#22 Kids First Roller Coaster Ride
Image source: arasita
#23 My Boyfriend And His Friends Have Been Pretending To Be Body Guards For One Of Their Choir Mates All Day In Disneyland. This Is Them At Splash Mountain
Image source: gingershminger
#24 This Reaction
#25 I Took This Pic At Six Flags In Arlington
Image source: wilymon
#26 Bored In Line For A Roller-Coaster And Decided To Do This Because I Use My Time Wisely
Image source: letslemons
#27 Splash Mountain, Returning Champions
Image source: mynameiszachary
#28 My Friends And I Went All Out On Splash Mountain
Image source: Tangboy
#29 Somebody Forgot Sunscreen
#30 This Roller Coaster Takes You Stright To The Audition Of “How The Grinch Stole Christmas”
#31 Just A Little Off The Top
Image source: LittleGuyJosh
