30 Rollercoaster Photos That Will Make You Die From Laughter

by

Rollercoaster pics are awesome! Many families have one from the trip to amusement park decades ago in their home somewhere, usually with dad looking terrified in the back, to his eternal embarrassment.

What started as a fun way for the theme parks to squeeze a bit of extra cash out of the customers, has turned into a chance to get a funny photo that families and friends talk about for years. Some of them are clearly pre-planned, allowing funny people among us to shine their brightest. You can just imagine the tension as they queue to pick up the photos… were they timed correctly? Were we facing the right way? Crap, we have to go back and do it again!

We here at Bored Panda have compiled a list of our favorite rollercoaster photos. From the classic facial expressions of absolute terror to some of those elaborate set-ups; from people screaming hilariously to pulling funny faces, the list has got them all. Scroll down to check them out below, and upvote your own favorites!

#1 So My Brother And I Found Out That There Was A Camera On The Roller Coaster

30 Rollercoaster Photos That Will Make You Die From Laughter

Image source: DannyCabes

#2 I Wouldn’t Go On Splash Mountain With My Wife. Wife Got A Little Perturbed That I Wouldn’t Accompany Her On The Ride

30 Rollercoaster Photos That Will Make You Die From Laughter

Image source: Blackthorne519

#3 The Face Of Fear

30 Rollercoaster Photos That Will Make You Die From Laughter

#4 Somebody’s Having A Dandy Time

30 Rollercoaster Photos That Will Make You Die From Laughter

Image source: a_damn

#5 Now That’s A Way To Propose

30 Rollercoaster Photos That Will Make You Die From Laughter

Image source: doug3465

#6 This Roller Coaster Photo Will Haunt My Son Forever. (His Normal Face For Reference)

30 Rollercoaster Photos That Will Make You Die From Laughter

Image source: Bombingofdresden

#7 My Girlfriend And Her Sister Wanted To Look Casual On The Roller Coaster. Totally Understand Why They Paid $10 For This Pic

30 Rollercoaster Photos That Will Make You Die From Laughter

Image source: longsaao

#8 Every Year My Friend Does A ‘Silly Picture While On A Roller Coaster’. This Year Was By Far His Best

30 Rollercoaster Photos That Will Make You Die From Laughter

Image source: skalex

#9 My Go At A Rollercoaster Pose

30 Rollercoaster Photos That Will Make You Die From Laughter

Image source: titsforfuck

#10 Keep Arms And Legs Inside The Roller Coaster

30 Rollercoaster Photos That Will Make You Die From Laughter

Image source: drewlefever

#11 Sit In The Front They Said, It Will Be Fun They Said

30 Rollercoaster Photos That Will Make You Die From Laughter

#12 A Friend (Front Left) Lost His Keys In A Rollercoaster At The Perfect Moment. Far Left Caught It Mid Air

30 Rollercoaster Photos That Will Make You Die From Laughter

Image source: Bitterbal95

#13 Don’t Mind The Rollercoaster. Tell Me About You…

30 Rollercoaster Photos That Will Make You Die From Laughter

Image source: Thadav3

#14 This Girl Coming Out At Disneyland

30 Rollercoaster Photos That Will Make You Die From Laughter

Image source: westonnrae

#15 Oh God Whyyyy?!

30 Rollercoaster Photos That Will Make You Die From Laughter

#16 Grumpy Clown Is Grumpy

30 Rollercoaster Photos That Will Make You Die From Laughter

Image source: Hamish Hamilton

#17 These Two

30 Rollercoaster Photos That Will Make You Die From Laughter

#18 The Rock Smuggles Guns Onto Splash Mountain In Disney

30 Rollercoaster Photos That Will Make You Die From Laughter

Image source: ch4dr0x

#19 The Day When He Learned What Regret Is

30 Rollercoaster Photos That Will Make You Die From Laughter

#20 Poker Face

30 Rollercoaster Photos That Will Make You Die From Laughter

Image source: whatthehelpp

#21 So I Found This Picture Of My First Roller Coaster…

30 Rollercoaster Photos That Will Make You Die From Laughter

Image source: fullmetalagent

#22 Kids First Roller Coaster Ride

30 Rollercoaster Photos That Will Make You Die From Laughter

Image source: arasita

#23 My Boyfriend And His Friends Have Been Pretending To Be Body Guards For One Of Their Choir Mates All Day In Disneyland. This Is Them At Splash Mountain

30 Rollercoaster Photos That Will Make You Die From Laughter

Image source: gingershminger

#24 This Reaction

30 Rollercoaster Photos That Will Make You Die From Laughter

#25 I Took This Pic At Six Flags In Arlington

30 Rollercoaster Photos That Will Make You Die From Laughter

Image source: wilymon

#26 Bored In Line For A Roller-Coaster And Decided To Do This Because I Use My Time Wisely

30 Rollercoaster Photos That Will Make You Die From Laughter

Image source: letslemons

#27 Splash Mountain, Returning Champions

30 Rollercoaster Photos That Will Make You Die From Laughter

Image source: mynameiszachary

#28 My Friends And I Went All Out On Splash Mountain

30 Rollercoaster Photos That Will Make You Die From Laughter

Image source: Tangboy

#29 Somebody Forgot Sunscreen

30 Rollercoaster Photos That Will Make You Die From Laughter

#30 This Roller Coaster Takes You Stright To The Audition Of “How The Grinch Stole Christmas”

30 Rollercoaster Photos That Will Make You Die From Laughter

#31 Just A Little Off The Top

30 Rollercoaster Photos That Will Make You Die From Laughter

Image source: LittleGuyJosh

