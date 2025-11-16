This Artist Tested The Abilities Of A.I. To Create Architectural Paintings In Different Styles (27 Pics)

by

It’s undeniable that artificial intelligence is slowly but surely injecting itself into our life by completing tasks we once thought only human minds are capable of doing. Many people find it interesting to test out A.I.’s possibilities in the creative field – Alexander Dobrokotov is one of them.

The artist and blogger used the Midjourney neural network, an artificial intelligence-based program that entered open beta testing in mid-July, to see how familiar Russian buildings would look in different styles. Some of the results even resemble the works of Vincent van Gogh. Scroll down and pick your favorites!

More info: twitter.com | Instagram

#1

This Artist Tested The Abilities Of A.I. To Create Architectural Paintings In Different Styles (27 Pics)

Image source: dobrokotov

#2

This Artist Tested The Abilities Of A.I. To Create Architectural Paintings In Different Styles (27 Pics)

Image source: dobrokotov

#3

This Artist Tested The Abilities Of A.I. To Create Architectural Paintings In Different Styles (27 Pics)

Image source: dobrokotov

#4

This Artist Tested The Abilities Of A.I. To Create Architectural Paintings In Different Styles (27 Pics)

Image source: dobrokotov

#5

This Artist Tested The Abilities Of A.I. To Create Architectural Paintings In Different Styles (27 Pics)

Image source: dobrokotov

#6

This Artist Tested The Abilities Of A.I. To Create Architectural Paintings In Different Styles (27 Pics)

Image source: dobrokotov

#7

This Artist Tested The Abilities Of A.I. To Create Architectural Paintings In Different Styles (27 Pics)

Image source: dobrokotov

#8

This Artist Tested The Abilities Of A.I. To Create Architectural Paintings In Different Styles (27 Pics)

Image source: dobrokotov

#9

This Artist Tested The Abilities Of A.I. To Create Architectural Paintings In Different Styles (27 Pics)

Image source: dobrokotov

#10

This Artist Tested The Abilities Of A.I. To Create Architectural Paintings In Different Styles (27 Pics)

Image source: dobrokotov

#11

This Artist Tested The Abilities Of A.I. To Create Architectural Paintings In Different Styles (27 Pics)

Image source: dobrokotov

#12

This Artist Tested The Abilities Of A.I. To Create Architectural Paintings In Different Styles (27 Pics)

Image source: dobrokotov

#13

This Artist Tested The Abilities Of A.I. To Create Architectural Paintings In Different Styles (27 Pics)

Image source: dobrokotov

#14

This Artist Tested The Abilities Of A.I. To Create Architectural Paintings In Different Styles (27 Pics)

Image source: dobrokotov

#15

This Artist Tested The Abilities Of A.I. To Create Architectural Paintings In Different Styles (27 Pics)

Image source: dobrokotov

#16

This Artist Tested The Abilities Of A.I. To Create Architectural Paintings In Different Styles (27 Pics)

Image source: dobrokotov

#17

This Artist Tested The Abilities Of A.I. To Create Architectural Paintings In Different Styles (27 Pics)

Image source: dobrokotov

#18

This Artist Tested The Abilities Of A.I. To Create Architectural Paintings In Different Styles (27 Pics)

Image source: dobrokotov

#19

This Artist Tested The Abilities Of A.I. To Create Architectural Paintings In Different Styles (27 Pics)

Image source: dobrokotov

#20

This Artist Tested The Abilities Of A.I. To Create Architectural Paintings In Different Styles (27 Pics)

Image source: dobrokotov

#21

Shishkin

This Artist Tested The Abilities Of A.I. To Create Architectural Paintings In Different Styles (27 Pics)

Image source: dobrokotov

#22

This Artist Tested The Abilities Of A.I. To Create Architectural Paintings In Different Styles (27 Pics)

Image source: dobrokotov

#23

This Artist Tested The Abilities Of A.I. To Create Architectural Paintings In Different Styles (27 Pics)

Image source: dobrokotov

#24

This Artist Tested The Abilities Of A.I. To Create Architectural Paintings In Different Styles (27 Pics)

Image source: dobrokotov

#25

This Artist Tested The Abilities Of A.I. To Create Architectural Paintings In Different Styles (27 Pics)

Image source: dobrokotov

#26

This Artist Tested The Abilities Of A.I. To Create Architectural Paintings In Different Styles (27 Pics)

Image source: dobrokotov

#27

This Artist Tested The Abilities Of A.I. To Create Architectural Paintings In Different Styles (27 Pics)

Image source: dobrokotov

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
avannah Chrisley, Todd Chrisley, Chase Chrisley, Grayson Chrisley, Julie Chrisley, Kyle Chrisley, Lindsie Chrisley and Nanny Faye on Chrisley Knows Best
‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Cast Net Worth Rankings Uncover Who’s Thriving in the 4.9 IMDb-Rated Reality Hit
3 min read
Aug, 19, 2025
Hey Pandas, Draw A Comic About Your Life! (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Woman Live-Tweets Two Complete Strangers Flirting On A Plane, Doesn’t Expect It Would Escalate Like This
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Awkward 3.05 ‘Indecent Exposure’ Recap
3 min read
May, 7, 2013
NYT Connections Hints And Answers For 26-September-2025
3 min read
Sep, 25, 2025
Whatever Happened To The Show “To Catch A Predator?”
3 min read
Dec, 17, 2021
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.