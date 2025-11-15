Hey Pandas, Post Your Spotify Year Wrap Screenshots (Closed)

by

Share what you got!

#1 This Is Mine

#2 I Was In The Top 1% Of Fans

#3 John Willams

#4 This Is The First Year Since 2014 Logic Wasnt My #1. Also “Showtunes” Hello?

#5 What The Heck Is Weirdcore?

#6 Yeah, I Have A 4 Year Old Who Figured Out How To Use Google Home. 😆

#7 I Was The Top 0.1% Of Their Listeners Lol

#8 Only Powerful Women

#9 Sounds About Right

#10 Spooky And Bold Is 100% Correct

#11 This Is It. Yes Its Kpop

#12 Mine :)

#13 This Is Mine:)

#14 Adding My Share To The 2% Taylor Swift Hoard

#15 Mine 😊

#16 1571 Artists, And 124 Different Genres Lmao

#17 My First Spotify Wrapped! I Love It!!!

#18 I Enjoyed Mgk’s Version Of Paramore’s Song

#19 I Was At The 7% Of His Listeners 🙂

#20 The French Artist Worakls: Both Me And My Daughter A Big Fan Of…

#21 Love Queen 🐝

#22 Hey, 75 770! A Round Number!

#23 Things

#24 I Am Obsessed With The Music From Outlander.

#25 Me, In A Nutshell…

#26 This Is Mine:)

#27 *insert Witty Title*

#28 Me And Posty Had A Really Good Time

#29 I Have No Words For This.

#30 Wrapup 2021

#31 I Love Spotify Especially Spooky/Murder Mystery Podcasts!! My Favourite Is Morbid

#32 Everybody Needs To Listen To “Rain Paris”. Shes Amazing!

