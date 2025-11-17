Hey Pandas, What’s A Quote That Has Stuck With You? (Closed)

TV show, movie, book series, real people, doesn’t matter where it came from, as long as it holds some meaning to you!
#1
“Do you always want to live hiding behind the mask you put up for the sake of others? You’re you, and there’s nothing wrong with that.” -Ymir from Attack on Titan. I was struggling with being the “weird kid” at school and my friends hate me, and reading that quote helped me realize I shouldn’t change who I am to make other people happy. I repeated it in my head everyday and eventually found friends who love me for who I am. I no longer have to wear that mask I once wore, and hearing that quote reminds me of how far I’ve come. She’s also my favorite character in the show, so that tops it off for me
#2
Mistakes are just dropped stitches in life’s rich tapestry.
When you make a mistake don’t teat yourself as if you are a mistake.
#3
” The sleep of reason brings forth monsters”……. Dunno, sort of sums up the world really.
When people stop thinking, bad sh!t happens….
#4
” If you live your life in fear, you’ll forsake the best parts of it ” – Daemon Targaryen
” A wise sailor must flee the storm as it gathers. ” – Laenor Valyrian
” To elude a storm you can either sail through it, or around it, but you must never await it’s coming.” – Corlys Valyrian
” Never forget what you are. The rest of the world will not. Wear it like armor and it can never be used to hurt you.” – Tyrion Lannister
#5
Coincidence is for the insufficiently paranoid-Darius Brasher
#6
‘Anger, stress, hate, panic… those are all just forms of self harm. You hurt yourself when you allow those things to take control. Just remember, other people cannot “make” you angry, you allow yourself to get angry. People cannot “stress you out”, only you can allow yourself to be stressed. Hate is a rot, and panic is a deadly. Once you realise this, you can start the process to change to a better version of yourself.’
My shrink.
#7
“Tell the person next to you that they look nice today. If you are alone, tell yourself.” -Markiplier
#8
“The object of war is not to die for your country but to make another other man die for his.”
#9
You can fool some of the people some of the time… but you can’t fool mom
From an old Our Gang episode
https://www.google.com/search?q=you%20can%20fool%20some%20of%20the%20people%20some%20of%20the%20time%20but%20you%20can%E2%80%99t%20fool%20mom&tbm=#fpstate=ive&vld=cid:2fc61f21,vid:m7tLOPBPppU
#10
“Don’t let anyone make you disappear Charlie”- The teacher from season one of Heartstopper. He has a very valid point. I shouldn’t let Anyone make me disappear, I will ignore them and not let it bother me.
#11
“WAZZZZZZUP!!”
#12
Well you can sit there and cry and wait for someone to come to you or —Pull yourself up by the bootstraps —and get on with it and see what happens first. It sounds mean but I chose bootstraps. Not much sympathy when your parents were the first in their family to be born in america and had to hear their parents stories
#13
“Everything human is pathetic. The secret source of humor itself is not joy but sorrow. There is no humor in heaven”, Mark Twain. Life can be horrible, so I got alot of jokes.
#14
“I am gonna make it through this year if it kills me” ~The Mountain Goats, ‘This Year’
