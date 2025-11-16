30 Potentially Life-Saving Tips If You Ever Find Yourself In A Dangerous Situation, As Shared By This Woman On TikTok

Life is full of surprises and some of them can be things we’d rather not experience. However, it is a good idea to know how to prevent those surprises from becoming a disaster. This TikTok account, among other things, shares tips on surviving uncommon situations that can be potentially life-threatening. Ranging from being attacked by a dog to surviving nuclear fallout, TikTok user livvontheedge covers it all and helps give you an idea on how to stay safe in those scenarios.
Although these videos may seem irrelevant, considering the chances of us getting into one of those situations are slim, you never know what can happen on any given day. Therefore, being prepared for various dangerous situations is not a bad idea. livvontheedge also creates content about true crime, as well as all kinds of unbelievable stories.
Bored Panda has crafted this list that you can check out below.
More info: TikTok
#1 What You Should Do If A Car Is Following You
If you notice that a car is following you, here’s what to do. First, you want to confirm if they’re actually following you. If you can, take four right turns around a block, but if you’re on the freeway, get off at the next exit, but then get immediately back on the freeway. If the car behind you is doing the same thing, it’s probably following you. Don’t drive home or to work, or to anyone you know’s house, you don’t want to give them personal information about you. Instead, either continue driving and call the police or drive to a police station. Good luck.
Image source: livvontheedge, Michael
#2 How To Survive Nuclear Fallout
If there’s just been a nuclear blast, here’s how to survive the fallout. You’ll have between 10 and 20 minutes to find shelter from the dust particles carrying deadly radiation. Look for places made out of concrete or brick, like a basement, a subway system, or if you find a large multi story building, go inside to the middle. To get rid of any fallout that might be on you, slowly remove your clothes, place them in a plastic bag and throw them away. Then, if you can, take a shower. The fallout will lose energy over time so stay indoors as long as possible. Good luck.
Image source: livvontheedge, pxhere
#3 What You Should Do If An Avalanche Is Hurtling Towards You
Here’s what you should do if an avalanche is hurtling towards you. Don’t try to outrun it, instead move perpendicular to its path so you’re not caught in the middle. When it hits you, you’ll want to stay on top of the avalanche to try backstroking with your feet facing downhill. When the avalanche stops the snow is going to turn as hard as concrete so you need to quickly stick up one of your hands so that rescuers can find you and use the other target an air pocket in front of your mouth to survive on. Since the most common type of death from an avalanche is this asphyxiation. You need to stay calm to reduce your air consumption. Good luck.
Image source: livvontheedge, Ari Bakker
#4 How To Survive Contact With A Mountain Lion
If you find yourself face to face with a mountain lion, here’s how to survive. Don’t turn your back to it or run away – that will make you look like prey. Instead make constant eye contact. Make yourself appear as large as possible and make a lot of noise. If it starts coming towards you start throwing things at it. If it does attack, you will likely go for your throat so protect that. Try to remain standing and fight back as hard as you can. Good luck.
Image source: livvontheedge, Lil Rose
#5 How To Survive Being Buried Alive
This is the only way to survive being buried alive. You’ll need to stay calm and get in control of your breathing, because you’ll need to conserve oxygen. If you’ve been buried in a steel coffin, then you’re out of luck. But if you’re in a wood coffin, use something hard to create a hole in the top and as the dirt comes through, push it underneath you and put your shirt over your head. A shirt prevents you from inhaling dirt as you climb to the surface, which you should be able to do if you were recently buried since the dirt will still be soft. Good luck.
Image source: livvontheedge, fredrik Andreasson
#6 What You Should Do If Your Car Breaks Down In A Remote Area
If your car breaks down in a remote area and there’s no way to call for help, here’s how to survive. Don’t leave the car to go find help. Rescuers are a lot more likely to find your car than to find you wandering around somewhere. To signal that you need help and to assist rescuers in locating you, burn one of your tires. It will create thick black smoke that’s easy to spot. Good luck.
Image source: livvontheedge, Richard Szwejkowski
#7 What You Should Do If You’ve Been Abducted And Locked In The Trunk Of A Car
If you’ve been abducted and locked in the trunk of a car, here’s what to do. Most new cars have a trunk release, it’s usually glow-in-the-dark. Pull that to open the trunk from the inside. If it doesn’t have that pull up on the floor of the trunk or along the sides to feel for the trunk release cable, it will typically be on the driver’s side. Then pull the cable towards the front of the car. If those aren’t options, tear off the panel covering the brake light, kick out the light and stick your hand through to attract help. If you can’t kick it out, disconnect the wiring to the light. This will increase the chance that the car gets pulled over. Good luck.
Image source: livvontheedge, Bart Everson
#8 How To Survive A Tsunami
The only way to survive a tsunami. They come after earthquakes but you might not feel the ground shaking. So if you notice the tide has receded farther and faster than usual, get at least two miles away from the coast. But if you can’t get away, go up at least 100 feet from sea level on a hill or in a building with a strong foundation. And if you can’t get away, and you’re gonna get caught in its path, grab onto something sturdy. Lastly, don’t assume after the first wave it’s over. Second and Third waves are capable of striking the shoreline over several hours, and usually they’re larger. Good luck.
Image source: livvontheedge, yisris
#9 How To Survive A Falling Elevator
You’re in an elevator that’s plummeting towards the ground, here’s how to survive. Don’t try to time a jump, it won’t help and you’ll have no way of knowing when you’re going to impact. Instead, lay on the floor, cover your head with your arms and spread out your legs to distribute the impact across your body. Good luck.
Image source: livvontheedge, Aaron
#10 What You Should Do If You Fall Through Ice
Here’s how to survive if you fall through Ice. Control your breathing, the initial shock will last between one and three minutes. Then you’ll have between 10 and 45 minutes before hypothermia sets in. Orient yourself and go back to the spot where you fell through the Ice. That’s where you’ll want to get out. Stretch your arms atop the Ice. Then position your lower body horizontally. Kick your legs as forcefully as possible to propel yourself out of the water and onto the ice. Once you’re out of the water, don’t stand up, remain spread out and slowly roll your body towards thicker ice or the shore. Good luck.
Image source: livvontheedge, Official U.S. Navy Page
#11 How To Survive A Wolf Attack
If a wolf is about to attack you, here’s how to survive. Don’t run away, that will make you look like prey. Instead, back away slowly while making yourself appear as large as possible. But don’t make eye contact with the wolf. If you’re near a tree, climb it, but if you can’t get away and the wolf is going to attack you, fight back as hard as you can while protecting your neck, because that’s the area the wolf is most likely going to target. Good luck.
Image source: livvontheedge, Golo
#12 What You Should Do If Your Car Is Hanging On The Edge Of A Cliff
If you find that your car is hanging off the edge of a cliff, here’s how to survive. Avoid any rash movements that might unbalance the car. You’re going to want to roll down the windows, unlock the doors and set the parking brake. As the front of the car is still on solid land escape through the door, but if opening the door would shift too much weight go out the window. If the front is hanging over the cliff, recline your seat back as far as it will go and slowly crawl into the back then escape through a door or window. Good luck.
Image source: livvontheedge, Klaus Nahr
#13 How To Survive A Shark Attack
This is the only way to survive a shark attack. In the water avoid bleeding or urinating, that will only attract sharks. If you do see a shark, don’t panic and start splashing around–that will only make you look like prey. Instead, swim calmly away while keeping eye contact with the shark the entire time. If it’s just passing by curl up into a ball, but if it looks like it’s going to attack you, make yourself as big as possible and reduce the shark’s angles of access by backing up against a reef or rocks. If it does attack you, don’t play dead, fight back as hard as you can, targeting its gills and its eyes where it’s most vulnerable. Good luck.
Image source: livvontheedge, Elizabeth Roberts
#14 How To Survive A Grenade That’s About To Explode
If you find yourself by a grenade that’s just been triggered you’ll have between three and five seconds before it detonates. The shrapnel is what’s dangerous. So hide behind something if you can. If not, get as far away as possible before diving towards the ground face down. You want to be on your stomach with your feet facing the grenade, but your heels together, your hands over your head and open your mouth to equalize pressure. Good luck.
Image source: livvontheedge, U.S. Army Europe
#15 How To Survive Being Chased By A Swarm Of Bees
If you’re being chased by a swarm of bees, here’s how to survive. Don’t jump into a lake or other body of water to escape. The bees will just wait above the water to sting you. And you may even swallow a bunch of bees when you come up for air. Stand, protect your face and run away in a straight line. You want to get as far away from the hive as possible. You might be able to outrun the swarm, but it’s better if you can find an enclosed shelter to hide in. Good luck.
Image source: livvontheedge, Renee Grayson
#16 How To Survive An Electrical Storm
Knowledge that could save your life. Every year 240,000 people are struck by lightning. If you’re caught in an electrical storm, find the lowest ground you can and take off anything metal. Right before lightning strikes you’ll have a metallic taste in your mouth and your hair will stand on end. You’ll need to squat down on the balls of your feet with your heels together. Put your hands over your ears and close your eyes. Good luck.
Image source: livvontheedge, veggiefrog
#17 How To Survive Coming Face To Face With A Bear
If you come face to face with a bear, here’s how to survive. Don’t turn your back to it and don’t run away. If it’s a black bear, make a lot of noise and fight back if it attacks. But if it’s a grizzly, lay on your stomach, interlock your hands behind your neck and brace your feet apart so it can’t flip you over. Even after it stops attacking you. Wait 10 to 20 minutes for it to leave the area before getting up or it’s going to come back. Good luck.
Image source: livvontheedge, Andrew Wilkinson
#18 How To Survive If You’re In A Sinking Car
If you find yourself in a sinking car, here’s how to survive. As soon as the car hits the water, unbuckle your seatbelt and roll down the window. If you can’t roll down the window, break it with something hard. If there’s nothing else at your disposal, use your headrest and hit the edge of the window where it’s the weakest. Vacate the car through the window before it’s submerged. But if you can’t get out the window, wait until the car is fully submerged so that the pressure equalizes and you can open the car door and swim out. Good luck.
Image source: livvontheedge, Jay
#19 How To Survive A Waterfall Plunge
If you find yourself about to plunge over a waterfall, here’s what you should do. Position yourself so you’re going down feet first. As you go over the edge, take a deep breath. Then wrap your hands around your head with one elbow in front of your nose to prevent water from rushing in. Press your legs together, tense your leg and butt muscles then close your eyes and mouth. Once you hit the water, immediately swim away from the falls before coming up for air. Good luck.
Image source: livvontheedge, Kiwi NZ
#20 What You Should Do If You Get Caught In Quicksand
If you just got caught in quicksand, here’s how to survive. You need to act fast or the pressure of the sand around your body will constrict blood flow, but don’t struggle – that will make you sink faster. Also, your bag or jacket, make yourself as light as possible. Try to keep your arms out of the quicksand and reach for someone’s hand or a bridge to pull you out. If no one’s around to help you, slowly move your legs one by one up towards the surface. Every inch you move up. Allow a moment for the quicksand to fill in the space below you so you can climb out. If you’re already waist deep, lean onto your back. This evenly distributes weight and causes your feet to rise to the surface once your feet are free, slowly injure yourself towards solid ground. Good luck.
Image source: livvontheedge, Chris Kimber
#21 What You Should Do If You’re Stranded In Your Car In The Snow
Here’s what to do if you’re stranded in your car in the snow. Don’t abandon your vehicle. It’s going to provide shelter and it’s going to be a lot easier for rescuers to find it than you walking around. You’re going to want to stay warm, so put on all the clothes you have. Periodically move around inside the car to keep your blood flowing, and turn on your car’s heater for 10 minutes every hour. This will provide warmth while conserving fuel. You’re also going to want to make your car more noticeable by continuously clearing off the snow from the hood and putting something bright on it. You can also burn one of your tires which will produce a thick column of black smoke to attract attention. Good luck.
Image source: livvontheedge, Robbie Sproule
#22 What You Should Do If You’re Being Followed
If you think you’re being followed, here’s what to do. First, determine if they’re actually following you, increase your pace and if they match that make three or four turns around a building or block. If they follow that pattern, bad news is they’re following you. Good news is that you have a chance to run away when they lose sight of you around one of those turns. If you can’t lose them, approach another person, explain the situation to them, and have them escort you to a public area. If there’s no one else around, call the police and stay with them on the phone the entire time. Don’t go to your home or work that can give them personal information about you. Good luck.
Image source: livvontheedge, Anastasia Shilova
#23 How To Survive A Dog Attack
Here’s how to survive a dog attack. In the US alone. 4.5 million people are bit by dogs every year. If you’re faced with an aggressive dog, don’t make eye contact and don’t run away. This will likely trigger them to chase after you. Instead, stay calm and assertive and slowly back away while keeping them in your peripheral. If it’s going to attack you, try to put an object like a purse or a stick in between you to act as a shield. If nothing’s available, the next best option is your forearm because it leaves the other three limbs available to fight the dog with and it protects your more vulnerable areas. Good luck.
Image source: livvontheedge, Andrey
#24 How To Survive Getting Caught In A Whirlpool
If you’re about to be caught in a whirlpool, here’s how to survive. Don’t try to fight it. Instead, swim in the direction it’s spinning. That will allow you to use the whirlpool’s current to pull you out of danger. If you’re going to be sucked into it, take a deep breath and dive to the bottom. There’s a chance a whirlpool will become weaker or dissolve at the bottom, giving you the opportunity to escape and swim away. Good luck.
Image source: livvontheedge, Andy Arthur
#25 How To Survive An Encounter With An Alligator
Alligators have one of the strongest bite forces out of any animal and there are 5 million alligators in the US. If you encounter one, here’s how to survive. If it approaches you on land, run away in a straight line, not a zigzag. Just get out of its territory as fast as you can. If you do get bit, fight back as hard as possible, landing as many blows as you can to its head. Use your fingers to gouge out its eyes and slam your fist down on the tip of its snout where it’s most sensitive. Good luck.
Image source: livvontheedge, Florida Fish and Wildlife
#26 How To Survive Being Bitten By A Venomous Snake
Knowledge that could save your life, if you’re bitten by a venomous snake. Contrary to popular belief, don’t suck the venom out. Don’t cut the wound, don’t tie a tourniquet, don’t even touch the area around the wound. That will only spread the venom faster. Instead, try to stay calm and move as little as possible. That will slow the spread of the venom. Move any jewelry or tight clothing from the area because with swelling, you won’t be able to get it off later. Don’t try to catch the snake. Just remember what it looks like and get to the hospital as soon as you can. Good luck.
Image source: livvontheedge, Elizabeth Roberts
#27 How To Survive Getting Caught In A Wildfire
If you find yourself caught in a wildfire, here’s how to survive. First put your shirt over your nose and mouth to limit smoke inhalation. Then start moving downhill because wildfires move faster uphill. Flames travel with the wind, so if the wind is blowing towards a fire run into the wind, if the wind is blowing behind the fire, run perpendicular to the wind. Move to a place with limited fuel for the fire to burn. That could be a rocky area, a water source or an area that’s already been burned. Good luck.
Image source: livvontheedge, Ricardo Faria
#28 How To Survive A Moose Attack
If you’re about to be attacked by a moose, here’s how to survive. Moose can run up to 35 miles per hour and can swim well, so don’t jump into a body of water or run away. Instead, get behind a tree, fence, building, anything that could act as a barrier. Once they feel that you’re not a threat, they’ll likely go away. If you can’t hide and the moose is going to attack you, curl up into a ball to protect yourself. But even after the attack stops, don’t get up until the moose is a good distance away, or else it could attack you again. Good luck.
Image source: livvontheedge, Alex Butterfield
#29 How To Survive If Your Car Is Speeding Out Of Control
If your car is speeding out of control, here’s how to survive. There’s no way to slow down your car, and you’re going to have to jump out of it. Try to steer your car towards somewhere relatively soft, like dirt or patch of grass. Open up your door as wide as possible, and then jump out at an angle that is perpendicular to your car, tuck yourself into a ball, and when you land try to roll to distribute the impact. Then, as soon as possible, get away from the road to avoid being struck by another car. Good luck.
Image source: livvontheedge, Robert Couse-Baker
#30 How To Survive Getting Trapped On The Upper Floors Of A Burning Building
If you find yourself trapped on the upper floors of a burning building, here’s how to survive. The smoke will reach you faster than the fire and it can make you unconscious in a few minutes, then you’ll likely die of suffocation. Smoke inhalation is the leading cause of death in fires. To buy yourself extra time while rescuers get to you, find a tube or hose it can be from anywhere inside a washing machine or vacuum cleaner and stick down a toilet there inside is coming from the sewer so it’s not healthy, but it’s not lethal like the smoke so you can breathe it while help comes. Good luck.
Image source: livvontheedge, dirtyboxface
