50 Of The Funniest Examples Of Awful Taste But Great Execution (New Pics)

They say that taste is all a matter of opinion, and we mostly agree with this. But let’s get real here for a moment—there are some specific things that objectively look truly awful, on a multiversal, multi-timeline scale. However, despite how tasteless the thing might look, we can still marvel at the amazing craftsmanship that went into making it.
Enter, the ‘Awful Taste But Great Execution’ subreddit. The ATBGE community is made up of over 1.6 million members and is dedicated to displaying “quality craftsmanship in the least elegant way possible.” From the merely tacky to the overwhelmingly gaudy, it has a little bit of everything, proving once and for all that a sense for aesthetics doesn’t necessarily have to overlap with the person’s creativity or skills. And the moderators are very proud of keeping a high bar for the type of content that gets posted on the subreddit.
Do you think some of these images don't deserve the hate they get and you think the creators actually have amazing taste? Let us know in the comments.
Bored Panda was interested to learn more about taste and skill and the overlap between the two, so we reached out to talented pie artist Jessica Leigh Clark-Bojin, who recently published her new book, ‘Pies Are Awesome: The Definitive Pie Art Book.’ Jessica, who is both very skilled and has a great sense for aesthetics, told us how we can motivate ourselves to continue developing a new skill when we can’t see the results that we want.
“One of my favorite Bart Simpson lines is, ‘I wasn’t good at it right away, so I quit,'” she said referring to his very brief interest in playing guitar. “I always think about this when I struggle with something and I’m trying to motivate myself to continue. It is incredibly rare to be instantly talented when trying your hand at a new skill.” Scroll down for our full interview with Jessica.
And if you're in the mood for some more ATBGE ups and downs that'll make your inner aesthete wince and your inner crafter smile, you can check out Bored Panda's previous articles about the awesome subreddit here: Part 1, Part 2, Part 3, and Part 4.
#1 Michelin Buddha
Image source: rastroboy
#2 Gingerbread Crack House
Image source: shpritzie
#3 Was Told I Should Post My Drag Grinch Look Here
Image source: DrAnja
#4 This Water-Like Epoxy Floor
Image source: uni-versalis
#5 This “Pump-Kin” At My Ob/Gyn’s Office.
Image source: jenniferandjustlyso
#6 Slowly Bleeding Candle Hand
Image source: dilettantedebrah
#7 Sigh… *unzips*
Image source: OlivesGoOnFingers
#8 This Stained Glass Car Sunroof
Image source: Currynrice9728
#9 Shrek Car
Image source: Bubbly_Hat
#10 Bauble Head?
Image source: TaLDoR_RuMBuX
#11 Pretzels Dipped In White Chocolate And Laid On Poppy Seeds Make Up This Delightfully Smoky Charcuterie Board
Image source: sfyjnkljc
#12 CVS Receipt Scarf
Image source: M3D1ATED
#13 A Microscopic Toilet Created For A Micrograph Competiton And Yeah Won It
Image source: just_minutes_ago
#14 Car’s Mater
Image source: Successful-Milk-1720
#15 A Bread Beanie
Image source: treeshateorcs
#16 This Cigarette Dispenser
Image source: RagingHomo_DaPenis
#17 This Plushie My Friend Brought To School Today
Image source: shrombus3
#18 This Haircut
Image source: Cr1ms0nSlayer
#19 Perfect For Aerating The Lawn
Image source: xmastreee, caseykaplangallery
#20 Lovekraft Macaroni ‘N’ Cthulhu
Image source: BolsonaroIsACunt
#21 Beer Can That Turns Into A Christmas Tree Onrnament
Image source: pouwerkerk
#22 Barber Has Skills But Wouldn’t Want My Kid Walking Around With This
Image source: MegaMindxXx, robtheoriginal
#23 Might Be Hard To Get The Vacuum Into All The Nooks And Crannies
Image source: caitazoid, just_goshan_
#24 Custom Limousines By Jay Ohrberg
Image source: Mlliii
#25 Everything About This Bathroom Says; “I’m Rich & Morbidly Disturbed.”
Image source: Dr_Zol_Epstein_III
#26 I See Your Denim Boots And Raise You Hiking Stilettos
Image source: birdycrow
#27 This Armchair With A “Touch” Of Ussr
Image source: FloX04
#28 Lobster Flip Flops. 10/10 Would Wear
Image source: LydiaAgain
#29 Thanks, Now I Hate Eyes
Image source: Currynrice9728
#30 One Sec, Let Me Grab My Laptop
Image source: rightcoastguy
#31 Car Ad That I Found
Image source: HalfDecentFarmer69
#32 These $180 Denim Boots
Image source: johnseri451
#33 I Have A Skull. I Have A Pineapple. Huh Pineapple-Skull
Image source: Supergerauddedinant
#34 What Is He Chasing After? Eggs?
Image source: LawyerMotor210
#35 These Cow Stools, Complete With Udders
Image source: Oceana22
#36 Next, Applying For A Heliport Code
Image source: JohnnyTeardrop
#37 I’ve Bean Making Dice
Image source: Nolencompany
#38 My Friend Has This Ring With An Actual Used Glass Eye In It…
Image source: Brojuha
#39 TV Cover
Image source: Thryloz
#40 Creepy Hybrid Hand/Face Sculpture From Wellington, New Zealand
Image source: Uncle_Axel21
#41 These Roasted Mackerels As A Groom And Wife
Image source: dan_sundberg
#42 All Her Art It Beautiful But This One Makes Me Laugh
Image source: boinkish
#43 I Don’t Know How To Feel About This
Image source: DrathNur
#44 This Ornament
Image source: danistrangeton
#45 This Person’s Tattoo
Image source: Floodbucket
#46 Rice On Your Clothes Is The Most Uncomfy Thing
Image source: Dautletty
#47 “What Would You Like Grandma To Make You For Christmas? ” Not This!
Image source: YourBrainOnFacts
#48 Worst Cross Over Ever!
Image source: Romulus_Hex
#49 This Is Exactly The Lifesize Starving Beggar Lamp I Was Looking For.
Image source: Smug_amoeba
#50 9/11 Tribute Float
Image source: arithmetic
