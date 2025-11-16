50 Of The Funniest Examples Of Awful Taste But Great Execution (New Pics)

They say that taste is all a matter of opinion, and we mostly agree with this. But let’s get real here for a moment—there are some specific things that objectively look truly awful, on a multiversal, multi-timeline scale. However, despite how tasteless the thing might look, we can still marvel at the amazing craftsmanship that went into making it.

Enter, the ‘Awful Taste But Great Execution’ subreddit. The ATBGE community is made up of over 1.6 million members and is dedicated to displaying “quality craftsmanship in the least elegant way possible.” From the merely tacky to the overwhelmingly gaudy, it has a little bit of everything, proving once and for all that a sense for aesthetics doesn’t necessarily have to overlap with the person’s creativity or skills. And the moderators are very proud of keeping a high bar for the type of content that gets posted on the subreddit.

Scroll down to check out some of the best recent ATBGE posts and upvote the pics which impressed you with the craftsmanship. Do you think some of these images don’t deserve the hate they get and you think the creators actually have amazing taste? Let us know in the comments.

Bored Panda was interested to learn more about taste and skill and the overlap between the two, so we reached out to talented pie artist Jessica Leigh Clark-Bojin, who recently published her new book, ‘Pies Are Awesome: The Definitive Pie Art Book.’ Jessica, who is both very skilled and has a great sense for aesthetics, told us how we can motivate ourselves to continue developing a new skill when we can’t see the results that we want.

“One of my favorite Bart Simpson lines is, ‘I wasn’t good at it right away, so I quit,'” she said referring to his very brief interest in playing guitar. “I always think about this when I struggle with something and I’m trying to motivate myself to continue. It is incredibly rare to be instantly talented when trying your hand at a new skill.” Scroll down for our full interview with Jessica.

#1 Michelin Buddha

#1 Michelin Buddha

Image source: rastroboy

#2 Gingerbread Crack House

#2 Gingerbread Crack House

Image source: shpritzie

#3 Was Told I Should Post My Drag Grinch Look Here

#3 Was Told I Should Post My Drag Grinch Look Here

Image source: DrAnja

#4 This Water-Like Epoxy Floor

#4 This Water-Like Epoxy Floor

Image source: uni-versalis

#5 This “Pump-Kin” At My Ob/Gyn’s Office.

#5 This "Pump-Kin" At My Ob/Gyn's Office.

Image source: jenniferandjustlyso

#6 Slowly Bleeding Candle Hand

#6 Slowly Bleeding Candle Hand

Image source: dilettantedebrah

#7 Sigh… *unzips*

#7 Sigh… *unzips*

Image source: OlivesGoOnFingers

#8 This Stained Glass Car Sunroof

#8 This Stained Glass Car Sunroof

Image source: Currynrice9728

#9 Shrek Car

#9 Shrek Car

Image source: Bubbly_Hat

#10 Bauble Head?

#10 Bauble Head?

Image source: TaLDoR_RuMBuX

#11 Pretzels Dipped In White Chocolate And Laid On Poppy Seeds Make Up This Delightfully Smoky Charcuterie Board

50 Of The Funniest Examples Of Awful Taste But Great Execution (New Pics)

Image source: sfyjnkljc

#12 CVS Receipt Scarf

#12 CVS Receipt Scarf

Image source: M3D1ATED

#13 A Microscopic Toilet Created For A Micrograph Competiton And Yeah Won It

#13 A Microscopic Toilet Created For A Micrograph Competiton And Yeah Won It

Image source: just_minutes_ago

#14 Car’s Mater

#14 Car's Mater

Image source: Successful-Milk-1720

#15 A Bread Beanie

#15 A Bread Beanie

Image source: treeshateorcs

#16 This Cigarette Dispenser

#16 This Cigarette Dispenser

Image source: RagingHomo_DaPenis

#17 This Plushie My Friend Brought To School Today

#17 This Plushie My Friend Brought To School Today

Image source: shrombus3

#18 This Haircut

#18 This Haircut

Image source: Cr1ms0nSlayer

#19 Perfect For Aerating The Lawn

#19 Perfect For Aerating The Lawn

Image source: xmastreee, caseykaplangallery

#20 Lovekraft Macaroni ‘N’ Cthulhu

#20 Lovekraft Macaroni 'N' Cthulhu

Image source: BolsonaroIsACunt

#21 Beer Can That Turns Into A Christmas Tree Onrnament

#21 Beer Can That Turns Into A Christmas Tree Onrnament

Image source: pouwerkerk

#22 Barber Has Skills But Wouldn’t Want My Kid Walking Around With This

#22 Barber Has Skills But Wouldn't Want My Kid Walking Around With This

Image source: MegaMindxXx, robtheoriginal

#23 Might Be Hard To Get The Vacuum Into All The Nooks And Crannies

#23 Might Be Hard To Get The Vacuum Into All The Nooks And Crannies

Image source: caitazoid, just_goshan_

#24 Custom Limousines By Jay Ohrberg

#24 Custom Limousines By Jay Ohrberg

Image source: Mlliii

#25 Everything About This Bathroom Says; “I’m Rich & Morbidly Disturbed.”

#25 Everything About This Bathroom Says; "I'm Rich & Morbidly Disturbed."

Image source: Dr_Zol_Epstein_III

#26 I See Your Denim Boots And Raise You Hiking Stilettos

#26 I See Your Denim Boots And Raise You Hiking Stilettos

Image source: birdycrow

#27 This Armchair With A “Touch” Of Ussr

#27 This Armchair With A "Touch" Of Ussr

Image source: FloX04

#28 Lobster Flip Flops. 10/10 Would Wear

#28 Lobster Flip Flops. 10/10 Would Wear

Image source: LydiaAgain

#29 Thanks, Now I Hate Eyes

#29 Thanks, Now I Hate Eyes

Image source: Currynrice9728

#30 One Sec, Let Me Grab My Laptop

#30 One Sec, Let Me Grab My Laptop

Image source: rightcoastguy

#31 Car Ad That I Found

#31 Car Ad That I Found

Image source: HalfDecentFarmer69

#32 These $180 Denim Boots

#32 These $180 Denim Boots

Image source: johnseri451

#33 I Have A Skull. I Have A Pineapple. Huh Pineapple-Skull

#33 I Have A Skull. I Have A Pineapple. Huh Pineapple-Skull

Image source: Supergerauddedinant

#34 What Is He Chasing After? Eggs?

#34 What Is He Chasing After? Eggs?

Image source: LawyerMotor210

#35 These Cow Stools, Complete With Udders

#35 These Cow Stools, Complete With Udders

Image source: Oceana22

#36 Next, Applying For A Heliport Code

#36 Next, Applying For A Heliport Code

Image source: JohnnyTeardrop

#37 I’ve Bean Making Dice

#37 I've Bean Making Dice

Image source: Nolencompany

#38 My Friend Has This Ring With An Actual Used Glass Eye In It…

#38 My Friend Has This Ring With An Actual Used Glass Eye In It…

Image source: Brojuha

#39 TV Cover

#39 TV Cover

Image source: Thryloz

#40 Creepy Hybrid Hand/Face Sculpture From Wellington, New Zealand

#40 Creepy Hybrid Hand/Face Sculpture From Wellington, New Zealand

Image source: Uncle_Axel21

#41 These Roasted Mackerels As A Groom And Wife

#41 These Roasted Mackerels As A Groom And Wife

Image source: dan_sundberg

#42 All Her Art It Beautiful But This One Makes Me Laugh

#42 All Her Art It Beautiful But This One Makes Me Laugh

Image source: boinkish

#43 I Don’t Know How To Feel About This

#43 I Don't Know How To Feel About This

Image source: DrathNur

#44 This Ornament

#44 This Ornament

Image source: danistrangeton

#45 This Person’s Tattoo

#45 This Person's Tattoo

Image source: Floodbucket

#46 Rice On Your Clothes Is The Most Uncomfy Thing

#46 Rice On Your Clothes Is The Most Uncomfy Thing

Image source: Dautletty

#47 “What Would You Like Grandma To Make You For Christmas? ” Not This!

#47 "What Would You Like Grandma To Make You For Christmas? " Not This!

Image source: YourBrainOnFacts

#48 Worst Cross Over Ever!

#48 Worst Cross Over Ever!

Image source: Romulus_Hex

#49 This Is Exactly The Lifesize Starving Beggar Lamp I Was Looking For.

#49 This Is Exactly The Lifesize Starving Beggar Lamp I Was Looking For.

Image source: Smug_amoeba

#50 9/11 Tribute Float

#50 9/11 Tribute Float

Image source: arithmetic

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
