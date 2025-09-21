80 Wholesome Posts Coming To You Straight From The Safest And Kindest Community On The Internet

Kindness comes in many ways. For some, it’s a “Bless you!” from a stranger after they sneeze. For others, it’s volunteering at the animal shelter. On average, one American commits five good deeds a month, according to a 2019 poll. These include holding the door for a stranger, helping with directions, and even paying for someone else’s meal.
#1 When A Desperate 71-Year-Old Passenger Mentioned He Was In Urgent Need Of A Kidney Transplant, His Uber Driver Made An Extraordinary Decision: To Become His Donor
#2 99 Year Old Lillian Creates Dresses To Achieve Her Goal Of Making 1000 Dresses By 100th Birthday For Orphan Girls In Africa. Her Mission Is To Show These Girls That The World Cares About Them. So She’d Make Each Dress Extra Special, Setting An Example Of Love And Kindness
#3 When This 90 Yr Old Vet Started To Stand Up The President Leaned In And Told Him He Didn’t Have To Stand. This Patriot Stood, Saying, “No Sir, You’re The President”
#4 In Turkey, A Stray Dog Brought Her Unconscious Puppy To The Door Of A Veterinary Clinic. The Puppy Received Immediate Care As The Dog Waited Patiently
#5 Joy Is Always Possible
#6 Someone Left A Racist Graffiti In Walthamstow, London. And This Is How The Community Responded
#7 When He Found Out It Was Her Dream, He Made It Come True
#8 School Janitor Achieves His Dream
#9 Mum Transforms From Jailed H****n Addict To Top Student In Her Graduating University Class
#10 A Man Reunited With His 19-Year-Old Cat, Seven Years After The Pet Went Missing
#11 Their Love Story Lives On Forever 💗
#12 💗
#13 Shoutout To Mr Johnston 🙌
#14 Little Girl Mistakes A Bride For The Princess In Her Favourite Book
#15 A Canadian Cop Went Undercover In A Wheelchair, Leaving Cash Visible To Attract Thieves. Instead, He Received Money, Prayers, And Warnings, With Zero Arrests In Five Days
#16 After Becoming A Single Dad, He Learned How To Do His Daughter’s Hair. Now He Teaches Other Dads Without Charging Any Fee
#17 Toddler Dresses As The Queen For Halloween, Gets A Surprise Letter From Windsor Castle
The envelope contained a letter from Lady Mary Morrison, a Lady-in-Waiting to Her Majesty the Queen.
“The Queen wishes me to write and thank you for your letter, and for the photograph you enclosed,” the letter read. “Her Majesty thought it kind of you to write to her, and The Queen was pleased to see the photograph of your daughter, Jalayne, in her splendid outfit.”
#18 In 2017, Heather Was About To Be Proposed By David When She Got Diagnosed With Breast Cancer. But That Didn’t Stop Them. They Got Married On Her Hospital Bed 18 Hours Before She Passed Away
#19 Wwii Veteran Requests 100 Cards For His 100th Birthday, But Ends Up Receiving Thousands
#20 Now I Get It 🥲
#21 Teen Waitress Helps Elderly Customer To Cut His Ham, Get’s Awarded $16,000 Scholarship By The Mayor
#22 He Was Hoping To See Her 🥹
#23 This 55-Year-Old Burger King Employee Has Been Working For 27 Years Without Missing A Single Shift. When His Video About Receiving Just A ‘Goodie Bag’ As A Reward Went Viral, The Internet Donated Him $400,000
#24 A 14-Year-Old Boy Spends His Summer Holidays Making Lunch Boxes So That Children In His Area Won’t Go Hungry
#25 Cute Together
#26 He Deserves All The Love In This World
#27 Lucky To Have A Child Like That
#28 Humans Looking Outside For Each Other
#29 Siblings Reunited🥹
#30 Moment When Miners Split Open A Rock And Discovered A Perfectly Shaped Heart On Each Side Of It
#31 A Woman Drove 30 Miles To Buy The Last Generator At A Hardware Store For Her Father, Who Relied On An Electric Oxygen Pump. But When She Arrived, It Had Already Sold Out, And She Broke Down In Tears. A Stranger Who Saw Her Crying Immediately Insisted That She Take His Generator Instead
#32 A Struggling And Desperate 47-Year-Old Mother Was Caught By Police Stealing 5 Eggs To Feed Her Family. But The Officer Didn’t Pass Any Judgment. Instead, He Went Inside The Store, Returned With A Dozen Eggs, And Told Her Not To Shoplift Again
#33 An Aussie Farmer Couldn’t Make It To His Aunt’s Funeral Because Of Covid Rules. So He Made A Heart Out Of Feed On His Farm And Let His Sheep Walk Into It. It Was His Way Of Saying Goodbye. “I Just Hope That When I Did It, She Was Having A Peep Through The Clouds And Was Able To See It,” He Said
#34 61-Year-Old Married Man Wears Heels And Skirts To Challenge Gender Stereotypes At Work. His Wife Supports His Efforts And Even Helps Him Pick His Outfits
#35 Their Secret To Lasting Relationship ❣️
#36 A 24-Year-Old Man Sits On The Side Of The Road In Johannesburg. But Instead Of Begging, He Collects Books, Reads Each One, And Offers Book Reviews To People Passing By. If You Like The Review, He’ll Sell You The Book
#37 This Guy Wears His Wedding Photo On His Apron When He Cooks Breakfast To Remind His Wife With Alzheimer’s That They Are Married
#38 Be My Eyes🥹🥹
#39 Keeping It In The Genes 💯
#40 In 2018, A Homeless Man Named Adam Gillian Discovered A Worn Bambi Painting And Sold It To A Dealer Alexander For $20, Who Later Sold It On Ebay For C$3,700 And Immediately Tracked Gillian Down To Share Half The Profit
#41 In 100-Degree Heat, A Man In A Wheelchair Waited Alone For His Bus. A Kind Officer Sat With Him, Kept Him Company For 40 Minutes, And Helped Him Safely Onto The Bus When It Arrived
#42 This Is Charlene. Charlene Is A Walmart Employee Who Poses With Products For The Store’s Local Facebook Page. Charlene Is Amazing
#43 A Kind Friend Looking Out For His Overweight Friend
#44 America’s Longest Married Couple, Who Eloped In 1932, Celebrated Their 81st Anniversary In 2013
#45 ❤️🥹
#46 An Adopted Man In Michigan Looked For His Birth Mother For Four Years Before Finding Out That She Worked At The Same Store That He Worked In. Not Only Were They Co-Workers, But They’ve Passed By And Greeted Each Other For More Than Half A Year Without Realizing They Were Related
#47 Dad Builds Wheelchair Accessible Snow Fort For His Disabled Kids
#48 At This California Based Donut Shop, Customers Would Buy Out All The Donuts Before 2 P.m. Daily So That The 62-Year-Old Owner Can Be His 63-Year-Old Sick Wife At The Rehabilitation Facility
#49 After Losing Her Mum To Sudden Heart Disease At 51, One Daughter Found A Way To Honour Her Biggest Wish, To Travel The World. She Placed Her Ashes In A Bottle, Added A Handwritten Note, And Set Her Out To Sea From Skegness Beach
#50 8-Year-Old Boy Wins $1000 In A Scavenger Hunt And Donates It To The 2-Year-Old Little Girl With Leukemia
#51 I Bet The Grandmas Make Great Food There
#52 A Facility, Based In Ohio, Gives Its Residents The Chance To Relive Their Younger Years In An Environment That Replicates The 1940s
#53 A Swarm Of 20,000 Bees Followed A 65-Year-Old Woman’s Car For Two Days. It Turns Out Their Queen Got Stuck In Her Car
#54 Being This Happy 💯
#55 He Stayed By Her Side Till The Very End 🥺
#56 Japanese Married Couple Wears Coordinated Outfits Everyday
#57 A Coffin Club In New Zealand Allows Elderly To Build Their Own Caskets And Combat Loneliness
#58 This Guy Got Stuck With His Leg Between A Train And The Platform. So Hundreds Of People Started To Tilt The Train Backwards And Saved The Guy
#59 In 1998, An Unemployed Woman Took A Job As An In-House Masseuse At Google, Then A Small Startup. Paid $450 A Week And Given Stock She Thought Was Worthless, She Retired Five Years Later After Those Shares Turned Into Millions
#60 It’s Time For Me To Learn Building A House On Youtube 😄
#61 102 Year Old Edie Simms Had A Bizzare Item On Her Bucket List – Being Arrested By The Police. So One Morning, The Police Decided To Arrest And Handcuff Her, Allowing Her To Sit In The Back Of The Police Car Just Like She Had Dreamed
#62 103 Year Old Woman Celebrates Her Birthday As A Wonder-Woman ❤️
#63 A Woman Didn’t Know She Had An Identical Twin Until She Saw A Youtube Video Of Someone Who Looked Exactly Like Her. They Started Texting On Facebook And When They Finally Met, Both Of Them We Suprised. Neither Of Their Adoption Documents Had Mentioned Of Them Being Twins
#64 An 18-Year-Old With Down Syndrome Lost 44 Lbs And Decided To Become A Model. She Didn’t Let Her Condition Stop Her. After Sharing Her Photos Online, She Went Viral And Got Several Modeling Contracts Within Two Months
#65 Bus Driver Asks His Passengers To Get Off The Bus After They Refuse To Make Space For A Passenger With A Wheelchair
#66 Turkish Garbage Collectors Opened A Library After Citizens Discarded Their Books In Trash. It Has Around 25,000 Books Sorted In 17 Categories Now
#67 75-Year-Old Man Felt Lonely After Losing His Wife To Cancer. So He Put A Message On His Window Looking For A Friend To Talk To
#68 In 2015, A Woman Took Bmw’s April Fools’ Day Advertisement At Its Word, And Ended Up Winning A Brand-New Bmw With The Number Plate “Nof00l.”
A New Zealand newspaper had published the campaign under its April Fools’ Day Special section. The ad promised a free BMW to the first person who showed up at a dealership with their own car and the newspaper ad in hand.
Most people assumed it was just another April Fools’ prank, until one woman actually took the company at its word. Tianna Marsh drove her 15-year-old station wagon to the showroom at 5:30 a.m. local time. To her delight, she was rewarded with a brand-new BMW worth nearly US $37,000, complete with the cheeky plate “NOF00L.”
“We wanted to turn the tables and reward the first person who was willing to take the chance,” said BMW spokesman Ed Finn.
The company later uploaded the moment to its YouTube channel, with the message: “Happy April Not Such a Fool.”
She could be a good reminder of taking a chance on yourself, especially when you have nothing to lose.
#69 Blind Man Reunites With His 14-Year-Old Service Dog That Was Stolen In Chicago, After A Citywide Search
The dog’s owner, Angel Santiago, made it his purpose to walk seven miles handing out missing flyers, hoping someone would see the dog. Angel, who manages Type 2 diabetes and is legally blind, believes that his dog was stolen from his yard.
Bam Bam returned to his owner after going missing for more than two months. The dog was dropped off at a police station, after which officers confirmed his identity through a microchip. The reunion captured the hearts of residents in Chicago.
#70 I Took My Dad To The Match Fulfilling A 20+ Year Promise
This past Sunday was the Gold cup Mexico vs USA, my dad and I have been dreaming about going to one of the games, specifically with these two countries. We live in the US but my parents were immigrants from Mexico. My dad told me when I was around 7-8 that he would take me to go see fútbol match one day. Unfortunately he passed away 4 years ago and I told my family I was going to watch the game on Sunday. (On the tv.)
I told my husband about the game and what I’ll be doing Sunday over the phone since he’s working out of town. I did tell my husband I was planning to do something for my dad’s birthday on Monday which was eat some pizza and watch his favorite movies.
Not even 20 minutes that we hung up the phone, he took it upon himself and searched where the game is going to be held at. We live around the Dallas area and the game was going to be held at the NGR stadium at Houston which is like a 3-4 hour drive. My husband told me to go to the match instead. He convinced me by saying, “I will be fulfilling the promise and you’ll be celebrating his birthday by doing something he loved doing with you.”
I’m tearing up writing this but honestly it was a great experience it felt like my dad was there. Plus Mexico winning it was so emotional and I just wished my dad was here to watch it with me.
#71 In 1998, A Man Was Declared Clinically Dead For 14 Minutes After A Heart Attack Before Miraculously Coming Back To Life. Within A Year, He Got Engaged, Started A Job, And Won A Toyota Corolla Worth Au $30,000. Later, He Scratched Another Card And Won Again, This Time Au $250,000
#72 Couple Married For 65 Years, Dies 11 Hours Apart In A Nursing Home
#73 Mark Haub, A Nutrition Professor Wanted To Prove That Calorie Counting, Not Nutrition Value, Is The Key To Losing Weight. He Went On To Consume Foods Like Oreos, Dorito, And Sugary Cereals. He Ended Up Shedding 27 Pounds In Two Months, With 20% Cholesterol Drop
#74 In 2008, Rajo Devi Became The World’s Oldest Mother At The Age Of 70. The Couple Spent 50 Years Fighting An Unsuccessful Battle With Infertility
#75 Single Mom Dressed Up Like A Dad So That Her Son Wouldn’t Miss His Father At School Event
#76 8th Grade Math Teacher Installs Desk Cycles For Students Help Them Concentrate And Avoid Fidgeting With Hands. A Student Went On To Burn 133 Calories By This Unique Method
#77 Newly Widowed Woman Receives Flowers From A Stranger. It Leaves Her In Tears
#78 A Stranger Accidentally Dropped Her $4000 Diamond Engagement Ring Into A Homeless Man’s Cup But He Didn’t Keep It. He Returned It. His Honesty Went Viral, Raising Over $175,000 In Donations And Even Reuniting Him With His Sister After 16 Years. 💍❤️
#79 He Made Grandma’s Wedding Day Special
#80 A 25-Year-Old From Boston Called 911 Asking Someone To Wish Him A Happy Birthday. Two Police Officers Showed Up At His Doorstep With Candles And A Muffin At 12:40 A.m., Making His Day
