30 Construction Solutions That Don’t Solve Problems, Only Create Them, As Shared By This Instagram Account (New Pics)

Many of us instinctively know whether a design is good and user-friendly or if it’s something clobbered together at the last minute without much thought for aesthetics, the future, or our poor artistic feelings. However, some home design ‘solutions’ are so problematic, they deserve to be named and shamed far and wide.

That’s where the Russian ‘Typical Rykozhop’ project on Instagram comes in. The account documents the most egregious design and construction decisions that would make any design major’s jaw drop (watch some of them faint, too!). Scroll down for the best of the truly worst (or is that the worst of the worst?) and upvote the design solutions that you simply love to hate, dear Pandas.

If you’re in the mood for some more horrifying home aesthetics, awful craftsmanship, and attempts to make things fit, then you’re more than welcome to browse Bored Panda’s first article about ‘Typical Rykozhop’ right here. It’s the perfect lesson about what not to do.

#1

Image source: typical.rykozhop

#2

Image source: typical.rykozhop

#3

Image source: typical.rykozhop

#4

Image source: typical.rykozhop

#5

Image source: typical.rykozhop

#6

Image source: typical.rykozhop

#7

Image source: typical.rykozhop

#8

Image source: typical.rykozhop

#9

Image source: typical.rykozhop

#10

Image source: typical.rykozhop

#11

Image source: typical.rykozhop

#12

Image source: typical.rykozhop

#13

Image source: typical.rykozhop

#14

Image source: typical.rykozhop

#15

Image source: typical.rykozhop

#16

Image source: typical.rykozhop

#17

Image source: typical.rykozhop

#18

Image source: typical.rykozhop

#19

Image source: typical.rykozhop

#20

Image source: typical.rykozhop

#21

Image source: typical.rykozhop

#22

Image source: typical.rykozhop

#23

Image source: typical.rykozhop

#24

Image source: typical.rykozhop

#25

Image source: typical.rykozhop

#26

Image source: typical.rykozhop

#27

Image source: typical.rykozhop

#28

Image source: typical.rykozhop

#29

Image source: typical.rykozhop

#30

Image source: typical.rykozhop

