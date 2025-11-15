Hey Pandas, What’s Your Favorite Experience While Flying On An Airline? (Closed)

Post your most memorable experience when traveling on an airline. Share the airline if you desire!
#1
I loved flying on the airplane on me and my family’s trip to the Philippines because I remember the airline had the BEST SNACKS!
#2
I have 2
number 1: In this airplane their was tvs, extra snaks, and a blanket I WAS NOT EVEN IN FIRST CLASS, it was to Costa Rica in 2016.
Number 2: I got my own row of seats to sleep in, and i got 2 bags of airplane pretzels, this was on the way back from Turks and Caicos, Bahamas. We also had a unpotty trained pup with us, yes we brought a pup from the bahamas, all the way to northeast, US.
P.S we got our pup from a shelter called potcakes place.
Potcakesplace.com
#3
Experience #1: the first time I saw the Rockies. A kind woman in a window seat let me lean over to look at the Rockies.
#4
Experience #2: I had looked at a map of Newfoundland’s west coast before our vacation there. When my husband and I flew there, we moved up the coast – and it was like looking at a map come to life. I was in awe, I could even see traffic moving.
#5
A lie-flat seat is always my favorite
#6
I love those Biscoff cookies from Delta airlines. I haven’t eaten them in a while….
