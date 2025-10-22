46 Times Google Earth And Maps Captured Something Totally Unexpected

by

Scouring the corners of Google Earth and Maps has become an interesting way for people to explore the planet, and sometimes they come across the most unexpected finds. From random snapshots of humans to aerial images of bizarre landscapes, these discoveries reveal just how strange and fascinating the world we live in is. Some of the sights are hilarious, others might leave you scratching your head, but all of them are bound to captivate you. We’ve compiled this list of 46 photos that prove Google Earth and Maps are full of odd and extraordinary surprises.

#1 My Dog Passed Away A Few Years Ago, But When I Look At Google Maps, She’s Still There Chasing The Street Car

Image source: Briannagarciaa

#2 Google Earth For The Win

Image source: Puzzled_ethics9175

#3 Google Maps

Image source: TheGhost5322

#4 Google May Find Escaping Prisoners, But They’ll Still Blur Out Their Faces Because Google Isn’t A Snitch

Image source: Sunarti Narti

#5 Just Spotted This On Google Maps

Image source: Risc_Terilia

#6 Accidental Beatles In DC

Image source: Equivalent-Wait9647

#7 I’m Glad Google Is Taking Cow Privacy Seriously

Image source: nomanskyprague1993

#8 Vietnamese Harry

Image source: kevin_exe

#9 Google Cat, Defender Of The Earth, Warning To Extra-Terrestrials

Image source: Bobo3076

#10 Somewhere In Alaska

Image source: theUterusLicious

#11 This Is What Happens When You Skip Leg Day And Avoid Walking At All Costs

Image source: ClassyRedneck

#12 A Google Maps Image Of A Fertility Clinic In Toronto

Image source: AndalusianGod

#13 Uhhh (Saint-Aubin, France)

Image source: cesarainyt

#14 Helpful

Image source: cheetahound

#15 On Google Earth In Pyongyang, North Korea

Image source: Helena Selena

#16 Just A Random Street View That I Found, 7°55’16″S 112°08’40″E

Image source: Michael Hugo

#17 The Amount Of Boats In This Port

Image source: Local_Gur9116

#18 I Noticed On These On Google Earth

It’s clearly a group of Migs, next to a couple Russian helicopters, “hidden” under trees. These are at Phillips Army Airfield next to Aberdeen Proving Grounds. It looks like 3 mostly complete MiG-21s, and the middle fuselage sections of a 23 and 29. The helicopters look like a Mi-24 Hind and maybe an Mi-8. I wonder what the Army uses them for.

Image source: brownsofagamer123

#19 Found This While Exploring Google Maps

Image source: BigfootOgYeti

#20 Someone Near Me Has Created A Mini Australia With Their Dam That Is Large Enough To Appear On Google Maps

Image source: tiranamisu

#21 A Useless Loop

They hurt its feelings.

Image source: nouxinf

#22 Donkeys Waiting For A Bus In Botswana

Image source: transport_in_picture

#23 Open Can Tossing Google Car Driver

Image source: J_Crafty

#24 Boy Falling Off A Bench Found In Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Image source: streetviewfails

#25 A Man Writing A Mystery Message In Cabo Verde Africa By The Beach

Image source: Optimal_Ad7473

#26 The Farmer Tried….. Colon, MI

Image source: Don Seekman

#27 Someone Call The Poliolice

Image source: Rovvioli

#28 A Very Specific Speed Limit

Image source: Embarrassed-Diet-115

#29 I Found A Portal, 36.108161,-109.350002

Image source: John Buckman

#30 A Google Earth Pic Of A Wreck On A River In Iraq That Freaked Me Out A Bit

Image source: State16

#31 Post Malone Spotted On Google Streetview In Paris

Image source: Due-Entertainment783

#32 What Is This?

Found a weird thing in northern manitoba and I want to know if anyone know what this is 56.4340432, -94.2222389.

Image source: cwkaitlyn

#33 16 Years Ago, £1 For A Pizza And £8 For A Family Meal. Crazy Times

Image source: MumsSpagBowl

#34 Can Anyone ID These Planes I Saw On Google Earth In North Korea. They Kinda Look Like Biplanes?

Image source: Human-Reading-3623

#35 Mcdonalds Sign In Port Louis, Mauritius – Mmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm

Image source: Outrageous_Land8828

#36 Why Does Vostok Island In The Pacific Ocean Appear To Be Blacked Out?

Image source: dwderidder

#37 What Is This Weird Jet On Cvn 77 In Google Maps. It Was At Naval Station Norfolk

Image source: Fleetwyre

#38 Found An Unintended 6 Wheel Car

Image source: ReDucTor

#39 Why Are All Of China’s Highways Misaligned On Google Earth?

Image source: SavenTale

#40 Obviously, A Google Maps Glitch, But I Found This To Be Comical

Image source: LJandBMforever

#41 Found A Plane

Image source: IcyCaramel4307

#42 The Serpentine Lake In Hyde Park, London. Sunk Boats Under The Water?

Image source: MumsSpagBowl

#43 The Location From The 2 Fast 2 Furious Scramble Scene

Image source: Matt Minnillo

#44 Was Browsing Google Earth And I Found This Gem

Image source: shavrano

#45 The 600 Lb. Gorilla In The Corner Of The Room

Take a look at the Malibu coastline. Now take a look on Google Maps / Google Earth to see what lurks underneath the waves on the ocean floor with no readily believable explanation. The attention, specifically to this location, is largely due to reports of a stadium-shaped “structure” about 2,000 feet underwater, widely known as Sycamore Knoll. Some refer to it as an anomaly while others believe is an alien base. It’s believed to be between two-and-a-half and three-miles wide.

Image source: Murphy-Brock

#46 I Love Google Traveling… Behold A Dad Proudly Holding His Baby

Whats funny is that the baby is looking towards the Google photographer vs the moms phone who probably has tried a few times to have the baby look at her…this was wholesome and the baby is definitely a shenanigan child.

Image source: Moronic-Ideas

