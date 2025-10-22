46 Times Google Earth And Maps Captured Something Totally Unexpected

Scouring the corners of Google Earth and Maps has become an interesting way for people to explore the planet, and sometimes they come across the most unexpected finds. From random snapshots of humans to aerial images of bizarre landscapes, these discoveries reveal just how strange and fascinating the world we live in is. Some of the sights are hilarious, others might leave you scratching your head, but all of them are bound to captivate you. We’ve compiled this list of 46 photos that prove Google Earth and Maps are full of odd and extraordinary surprises.
#1 My Dog Passed Away A Few Years Ago, But When I Look At Google Maps, She’s Still There Chasing The Street Car
Image source: Briannagarciaa
#2 Google Earth For The Win
Image source: Puzzled_ethics9175
#3 Google Maps
Image source: TheGhost5322
#4 Google May Find Escaping Prisoners, But They’ll Still Blur Out Their Faces Because Google Isn’t A Snitch
Image source: Sunarti Narti
#5 Just Spotted This On Google Maps
Image source: Risc_Terilia
#6 Accidental Beatles In DC
Image source: Equivalent-Wait9647
#7 I’m Glad Google Is Taking Cow Privacy Seriously
Image source: nomanskyprague1993
#8 Vietnamese Harry
Image source: kevin_exe
#9 Google Cat, Defender Of The Earth, Warning To Extra-Terrestrials
Image source: Bobo3076
#10 Somewhere In Alaska
Image source: theUterusLicious
#11 This Is What Happens When You Skip Leg Day And Avoid Walking At All Costs
Image source: ClassyRedneck
#12 A Google Maps Image Of A Fertility Clinic In Toronto
Image source: AndalusianGod
#13 Uhhh (Saint-Aubin, France)
Image source: cesarainyt
#14 Helpful
Image source: cheetahound
#15 On Google Earth In Pyongyang, North Korea
Image source: Helena Selena
#16 Just A Random Street View That I Found, 7°55’16″S 112°08’40″E
Image source: Michael Hugo
#17 The Amount Of Boats In This Port
Image source: Local_Gur9116
#18 I Noticed On These On Google Earth
It’s clearly a group of Migs, next to a couple Russian helicopters, “hidden” under trees. These are at Phillips Army Airfield next to Aberdeen Proving Grounds. It looks like 3 mostly complete MiG-21s, and the middle fuselage sections of a 23 and 29. The helicopters look like a Mi-24 Hind and maybe an Mi-8. I wonder what the Army uses them for.
Image source: brownsofagamer123
#19 Found This While Exploring Google Maps
Image source: BigfootOgYeti
#20 Someone Near Me Has Created A Mini Australia With Their Dam That Is Large Enough To Appear On Google Maps
Image source: tiranamisu
#21 A Useless Loop
They hurt its feelings.
Image source: nouxinf
#22 Donkeys Waiting For A Bus In Botswana
Image source: transport_in_picture
#23 Open Can Tossing Google Car Driver
Image source: J_Crafty
#24 Boy Falling Off A Bench Found In Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Image source: streetviewfails
#25 A Man Writing A Mystery Message In Cabo Verde Africa By The Beach
Image source: Optimal_Ad7473
#26 The Farmer Tried….. Colon, MI
Image source: Don Seekman
#27 Someone Call The Poliolice
Image source: Rovvioli
#28 A Very Specific Speed Limit
Image source: Embarrassed-Diet-115
#29 I Found A Portal, 36.108161,-109.350002
Image source: John Buckman
#30 A Google Earth Pic Of A Wreck On A River In Iraq That Freaked Me Out A Bit
Image source: State16
#31 Post Malone Spotted On Google Streetview In Paris
Image source: Due-Entertainment783
#32 What Is This?
Found a weird thing in northern manitoba and I want to know if anyone know what this is 56.4340432, -94.2222389.
Image source: cwkaitlyn
#33 16 Years Ago, £1 For A Pizza And £8 For A Family Meal. Crazy Times
Image source: MumsSpagBowl
#34 Can Anyone ID These Planes I Saw On Google Earth In North Korea. They Kinda Look Like Biplanes?
Image source: Human-Reading-3623
#35 Mcdonalds Sign In Port Louis, Mauritius – Mmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm
Image source: Outrageous_Land8828
#36 Why Does Vostok Island In The Pacific Ocean Appear To Be Blacked Out?
Image source: dwderidder
#37 What Is This Weird Jet On Cvn 77 In Google Maps. It Was At Naval Station Norfolk
Image source: Fleetwyre
#38 Found An Unintended 6 Wheel Car
Image source: ReDucTor
#39 Why Are All Of China’s Highways Misaligned On Google Earth?
Image source: SavenTale
#40 Obviously, A Google Maps Glitch, But I Found This To Be Comical
Image source: LJandBMforever
#41 Found A Plane
Image source: IcyCaramel4307
#42 The Serpentine Lake In Hyde Park, London. Sunk Boats Under The Water?
Image source: MumsSpagBowl
#43 The Location From The 2 Fast 2 Furious Scramble Scene
Image source: Matt Minnillo
#44 Was Browsing Google Earth And I Found This Gem
Image source: shavrano
#45 The 600 Lb. Gorilla In The Corner Of The Room
Take a look at the Malibu coastline. Now take a look on Google Maps / Google Earth to see what lurks underneath the waves on the ocean floor with no readily believable explanation. The attention, specifically to this location, is largely due to reports of a stadium-shaped “structure” about 2,000 feet underwater, widely known as Sycamore Knoll. Some refer to it as an anomaly while others believe is an alien base. It’s believed to be between two-and-a-half and three-miles wide.
Image source: Murphy-Brock
#46 I Love Google Traveling… Behold A Dad Proudly Holding His Baby
Whats funny is that the baby is looking towards the Google photographer vs the moms phone who probably has tried a few times to have the baby look at her…this was wholesome and the baby is definitely a shenanigan child.
Image source: Moronic-Ideas
