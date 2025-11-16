Woman Doesn’t Tell Coworkers About Her Polyamorous Relationship, Gets Accused Of Cheating By One Of The Colleagues

There are two different opinions that people have about how they view their work. Some become really invested in their careers from an early age, very often knowing exactly what they want to achieve and how to do it. Such people like to associate their personality with work. But there are some individuals who would disagree with such beliefs. A lot of them think that work is there only for making sure that you’ll have enough of money to buy things you need, and that it doesn’t really define you. Because of this, some employees decide not to overshare details about their personal life in the workplace. At least that’s what one Reddit user, @Moxxies_Thigh_Tattoo, decided to do. However, the woman decided to share how this decision had an impact on her work life and ask people online if she handled the situation in the best way possible.
More Info: Reddit
Some people don’t like to talk about their personal life with those who they work with
Image credits: Tinou Bao (not the actual photo)
The author of the post shared that she is a 32-year-old woman in a polyamorous relationship, meaning that she dates more than one person. The woman is in a 11-year relationship with her girlfriend Ruby and in a 10-year relationship with her boyfriend Louie. She revealed that the three of them date just one another and that works for them quite well. The author of the post also shared that she never talked about this situation at work because she didn’t see why she should.
A Reddit user decided to share why she had to reveal to her coworkers that she’s in a polyamorous relationship
Image credits: Moxxies_Thigh_Tattoo
The woman has a long-term boyfriend and girlfriend and she doesn’t talk about it at work
Image credits: Moxxies_Thigh_Tattoo
Her coworker saw her at the bar with her girlfriend and took a picture of them, later accusing her of cheating
Image credits: Moxxies_Thigh_Tattoo
Even though the woman had all the right to keep such personal information about herself outside the workplace, her coworker put her in a position where she had to talk about this. Once her colleague Ken saw her at a bar with her girlfriend Ruby and took a picture of them, thinking that she was cheating because he only knew about her boyfriend. He also shared the picture and his false assumptions with others, making them also question the woman. One day at work, while the author of the post was talking with her friend who recently found out that her boyfriend was cheating, she made a comment stating that she hates cheaters. This is when Ken and others started telling her that she is no better as he has proof of her being caught in the act of cheating.
Image credits: Moxxies_Thigh_Tattoo
After she was “confronted” and told everyone the truth, others became really frustrated with the situation
Image credits: Moxxies_Thigh_Tattoo
The woman then revealed that she was dating both Ruby and Louie. This brought a lot of confusion into the room, as people started arguing and trying to figure out the situation, while the woman started laughing at how absurd this situation was. This enraged the coworkers, but the author of the post took the time to explain how their relationship works and even called Ken a “stalker” because he had those pictures. The woman shared this story because she felt that she was wrong for laughing at this whole situation and not informing them that she’s in a poly relationship.
The woman shared this story because she wasn’t sure if she was right for not telling others that she’s in a poly relationship and was laughing at the situation
Image credits: Moxxies_Thigh_Tattoo
After people online read her story, the woman shared some more details about her coworker Ken who took pictures of her
Image credits: Moxxies_Thigh_Tattoo
After the discussion online, where people were questioning the situation and how the author should’ve handled the situation, she provided an update stating that there were more pictures taken of her by Ken that she didn’t know of. This was enough to prove that the man was stalking her, so he got fired, and she also had to get a restraining order against him. The poster is now waiting for a court date, so that this situation can be settled and forgotten.
The woman came back with an update revealing that there were more pics of her taken by her colleague Ken
Image credits: Moxxies_Thigh_Tattoo
As it turned out, the man was actually stalking her and because of this, he was fired
Image credits: Moxxies_Thigh_Tattoo
A lot of people online were interested in this story, at first trying to understand if the woman was really wrong for not disclosing her relationship status. This is when users online also made it clear that Ken’s actions were weird and inappropriate. What do you think about this situation? Don’t forget to leave your thoughts in the comments down below!
The woman shared that now she’s at home resting, after being in touch with the police and getting a restraining order
Image credits: Moxxies_Thigh_Tattoo
The author of the post shared that she is now waiting for the court date and spending some time with her partners
Image credits: Moxxies_Thigh_Tattoo
People online became interested in the story and were among the first who noticed how weird her coworker was
Also, a lot of users agreed with the fact that her relationship is none of her coworkers’ business
Follow Us