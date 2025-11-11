Artist Irons Fabric To Create Stunning “Paintings” (Video)

by

In the hands of Benjamin Shine, a piece of tulle isn’t just for making fancy dresses and curtains. Using nothing but an iron, the British artist turns the fabric into amazingly realistic “paintings”.

Shine sculpts, presses and pleats the huge single piece of tulle, whose transparent qualities give the portrait more texture and depth. By layering in this way, the artist obtains different tones and shadows that enable him to realistically depict everything from objects to portraits.

The artistry of Benjamin Shine goes beyond traditional uses of tulle, transforming the fabric into captivating visual masterpieces.

For those interested in exploring the nuanced approach of fabric manipulation and portrait creation, viewing his method of painting with fabric offers a deeper understanding of this unique art form.

Patrick Penrose
