Hey Pandas, What’s Your Latest Guilty Pleasure? (Closed)

My guilty pleasure (if I had one) would be obsessing over weirdly interesting trivia.

#1

Now that the end of the “Grand Tour” is on the horizon and we have to say goodbye soon to Jezza, Captain Slow and the Hamster I’m rewatching Top Gear from S1E1.
Still hoping they will return in some form. How about a short series about “The Interceptors” from S17E5? That was hilarious.

#2

Corn nuggets or mac-n-cheese nuggets. As far as I know it’s a US thing but I’m addicted.

And Gilmore Girls.

#3

It’s warrior cats, ok? I spent 16 hours between Sunday and Monday on the game and the first book in a day. It’s all I can think about .

#4

Obsessing over anything Hazbin Hotel/Helluva Boss related. It’s becoming my entire personality at this point (send help)

#5

My little pony

