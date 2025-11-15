My 22 New Animal Comics To Spread Positivity

I created a heartwarming comic about an alligator called ‘Buddy Gator’ to spread some positive vibes. Some of us may have a difficult time now, but I believe that as long as we have someone to stand by us, everything will be alright.
Buddy Gator is a good and friendly alligator. Maybe we all need a buddy like him when we in a hard time.
#1 Give A Lift
#2 Grocery Shopping
#3 Cupcake
#4 Water Fun
#5 Eagle Attack
#6 Snowman
#7 Outdoor Lighting
#8 Taxi
#9 Lovely Present
#10 The Sharks Is Around
#11 Can’t Wait For The Spring
#12 Kidnap
#13 No Net, No Problem
#14 Champion Runner
#15 Sharing Is Caring
#16 Practicing
#17 Safety Donut
#18 Don’t Worry, I’m Here
#19 Be Nice
#20 Yum Yum
#21 Babysitter
#22 Toilet
