My 22 New Animal Comics To Spread Positivity

by

I created a heartwarming comic about an alligator called ‘Buddy Gator’ to spread some positive vibes. Some of us may have a difficult time now, but I believe that as long as we have someone to stand by us, everything will be alright.

Buddy Gator is a good and friendly alligator. Maybe we all need a buddy like him when we in a hard time.

#1 Give A Lift

#2 Grocery Shopping

#3 Cupcake

#4 Water Fun

#5 Eagle Attack

#6 Snowman

#7 Outdoor Lighting

#8 Taxi

#9 Lovely Present

#10 The Sharks Is Around

#11 Can’t Wait For The Spring

#12 Kidnap

#13 No Net, No Problem

#14 Champion Runner

#15 Sharing Is Caring

#16 Practicing

#17 Safety Donut

#18 Don’t Worry, I’m Here

#19 Be Nice

#20 Yum Yum

#21 Babysitter

#22 Toilet

