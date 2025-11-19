“5 Years Of My Life Down The Drain For Nothing”: Lifestyle Choices That Scream “Red Flag”

As creatures with the ability to recognize patterns, it should not come as a surprise that most of us start to piece together things that work and things that don’t. In common parlance, things that absolutely do not work are often called “red flags,” some sort of behavior or action that suggests that this person is likely to be unpleasant, immature or unlikeable.
Someone asked “26-30 year old’s: What lifestyle choice is an instant red flag?” and netizens shared their examples. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorite examples and add your own thoughts in the comments below.
#1
A victim mentality. Everything is always someone else’s fault, and they never take accountability for anything.
#2
Anti-Vaxxers, people who refuse to spay/neuter their pets, Back Yard Breeders, only reading/listening to one sided new sources, people who believe there is only one true religion.
#3
I’m 27. The biggest red flag to me is when someone tries to live a life they cannot afford on their income.
#4
Friends who cheat on their partner.
#5
Anyone that makes their political views their whole personality.
#6
– Constantly involving other people in things that should be kept personal.
– Airing dirty laundry on social media. It’s embarrassing 🤡
I could go on for hours..
#7
Thinking you’re a superior human being because you exercise daily; eat healthy; don’t watch TV; have a clean house; pursue expensive hobbies; don’t drink or do dr**s; have a college degree; have a savings account; have zero debt……. Basically, garnering your self esteem through comparison to others 🚩
#8
Overworking to the point of burnout.
#9
Anyone involved in a Pyramid Scheme.
#10
Unemployment when you’re perfectly capable of finding a job.
#11
– When you still go out to party and “get wasted” more than 2x a week.
– When you have abandoned a child and pretends you’re a bachelor, single & free.
– When you don’t have savings and is still in between jobs or can’t stay in a company/employer longer than 3 months
– Can’t clean or practice proper hygiene
– Dr**s & Gambling
– Likes to date 18 year olds because they’re “fun”
#12
Nails (this one a bit less), lash extensions, fillers, Botox, bbl etc.
#13
Having kids and only seeing them on holidays.
#14
Thirsting heavily over random people, making crude sexual comments about appearances. Signifies a lack of self control.
#15
I’m a 31F. For me it was a 🚩when the 27y old guy I was dating told me that his breakfast every day was a Monster can. Every.Single.Day.
#16
Carnivore diets. Anyone who tries to tell you that fruit is unhealthy is lying to you (exceptions for diabetics because they need to monitor all sugar intake)
#17
People who judge based off looks only. i have heard every excuse, but have seen people fall victim or become bullies to what they see, and they are happy with not gathering evidence before they come to a conclusion. THIS makes me wonder who is actually trying to be an adult in those situations?
#18
I’m too young for this but: any significant purposeful investment in any kind of “alternative medicine.” even chiropractic, to a degree. anyone who buys into it is either willfully ignorant to a disturbing degree or just genuinely unable to think for themselves.
#19
Smoking cigarettes, being sedentary most days, not eating fruits and vegetables and drinking alcohol frequently.
#20
Vaping.
#21
Being obsessed with dating instead of chilling out and letting things happen naturally.
#22
Talking about high school/college friends/parties and constantly trying to re-live their “golden years” instead of striving forward.
#23
Depend on someone for your happiness.
#24
Starting a business with zero thought or plan 💯💯
#25
You don’t eat vegetables or fruit, you don’t drink water and you don’t exercise. 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 just waiting to die ain’t it?
#26
People who can’t keep their house / apartment clean.
#27
Still being in college… and has been since he was 18, full-time without any semesters off, and hasn’t finished a single degree yet.
#28
Constantly putting everything on credit.
#29
Non-monogamy.
#30
Ever engaged in hook up culture/ lack of commitment to anything but themselves.
