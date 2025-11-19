Hey Pandas, What’s The Worst Mistake You’ve Made In Your Life? (Closed)

I’m just asking what was the worst mistake of your life.
#1
RN, staying on BP with all the ridiculous censorship! Having to try to figure out words that have no real reason being censored is getting old. I might be ok with some of the more graphic stuff, but when you sensor “High five” or medical terms (on a post aimed at the medical profession, no less!), it’s a bit too much.
IDK where BP is based, but freedom of speech is a THING.
#2
Getting married at 19 in 1974 and dropping out of college to be a “wife”. HUGE mistake.
#3
Got married young.
#4
not realizing my worth
#5
Not realizing earlier in life that all those “someday” plans aren’t going to just magically happen. They take work, planning, and commitment.
#6
My worst mistake? Calling myself worthless, and almost commiting s*****e
#7
She has a name
#8
Being born.
#9
Falling in love for the first time at 16.
#10
I don’t know if it’s the biggest one, but not finishing college is right up near the top of the list. Things worked out okay, because now I’m making decent money sitting behind a desk, but I did physical labor, usually for low pay, for 30 years before getting where I am now. If I had made better money sooner I would have been able to provide better for my wife and children.
#11
Trusting that my family would be there for me.
#12
Starting down the social media hole ALL those years ago. Had I known what it was going to become, I wouldn’t have started. I would probably be MUCH happier at this point.
#13
Welding shut so many of the doors in my mind at a very early age.
