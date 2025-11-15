Hey Pandas, What Are Your Tips For Girls Just Starting Their Period? (Closed)

I know this a more girly post, but I also there are girls here that have questions, and can’t for whatever reason find an answer.
#1
Change it every 4 hours even if it isnt dirty. Trust me the bacteria will build and it will smell very bad.
#2
Always always always keep a spare pair of underwear and pants with some pads or tampons with you, wherever you go. It’ll save you when your in a pickle. Trust me. It also helps if you go to a school that doesn’t have that sort of stuff.
#3
Keep supplies with you even when you don’t have it or think you are going to get it because for the first few years it will most likely be irregular. Don’t wear white pants because it’s very obvious if you bleed through. If you don’t have a pad or a tampon ask a female friend they will probably have one. Your period is also nothing to be embarrassed about it is completely normal.
#4
Don’t be afraid to tell an adult or ask for pads.
#5
Don’t panic, ask for help
#6
Don’t let anyone tell you what you “must” use. My mom was insisting on me using only pads. I have a sensitive skin and as a result I always had rashes down there.
It all went away when I started using tampons.
Find out what works best for you. Try it out and make your own decision!
#7
Even if you feel that you don´t need to change your pad, if it is heavy, you should still check every 3 hours at least to make sure, there have been times where I thought I was fine but ended up bleeding through.
#8
You won’t be gushing out blood like a bloody waterfall immediately. Usually the first time (and the first day of every period in general) the flow is very light to the point of it being just spotting. So, don’t worry about that.
#9
If you find yourself with god awful cramps and/or the blood is coming out sometimes semi solid, your blood is most likely clotting. Your uterus is working twice as hard because the blood isn’t thin enough and that’s why you’re hurting the way you are. Check with a doctor to see if that’s the case, and maybe you can find a prescription to help. (I’ve taken birth control for years to help mine, I finally cracked and went to the doctor all “I’m sick of my blood being jello!”) 😂
#10
Make sure to put a towel or an old blanket underneath you while you sleep so you wont get it on your bed sheets.
#11
Keep at least 3 pads and or tampons with you, even when you aren’t on your period. It’s especially irregular for the first couple years. Change it regularly every couple hours. better to have a fresh one then accidentally bleed through. If you have bad cramps take an ibuprofen and go exercise, it really does help, trust me. Heating pads too. And if anything seems off about it, (really bad cramps that are significantly worse than normal, really long periods, periods that come every other week, anything concerning) Tell an adult you trust! It might be serious, it might not, but if there’s a problem catch and fix it earlier!!! Finally, just because you think it’s over and there’s only a bit of blood in your pad when you wake up doesn’t mean it’s over. Save your underpants and throw another on just in case. I’ve made that mistake more than I care to admit. If you still have any questions please comment and lll do my best to answer!
#12
It’s annoying really, but don’t worry just ask an adult I know it’s kind of awkward talking about this but don’t worry every girl goes through this. You get used to it .
#13
Talk to someone you trust. It might seem scary, but trust me, it helps.
#14
Stay cool, and don’t be afraid to ask for help. I’ve learned from personal experience that freaking out over your period makes the situation ten times worse. Also, if you don’t have a pad with you, assuming you’re at school, go to the nurse or a female teacher you trust, it can save your butt. You got this!! :)
#15
Reusable pads! Cheaper and better for the environment.
