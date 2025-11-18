“Cattitude”: Artist Purrfectly Illustrates What Having A Cat Is Like (30 New One-Panel Comics)

Have you ever caught your cat giving you that look of pure “cattitude”? You know the one – where they act like they own the place, walking around like they’re in charge, not caring a bit? Well, get ready to chuckle and nod in agreement because we’ve got something special for you – “Cattitude” comics by Anthony Smith!

In these humorous one-panel strips, Smith captures the essence of our beloved furry companions in all their quirky glory. From sassy remarks to bold actions, each comic is a snapshot of what it’s like to live with a cat who believes they’re the true ruler of the household. So, whether you’ve heard a grumpy meow or seen a playful leap, these comics might connect with you. Get ready to chuckle, and maybe even recognize your own cat in these funny drawings!

More info: Facebook | gocomics.com | anthonysmithillustration.com | Instagram

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

#30

