25 New Animal Comics I Created To Spread Some Positivity

by

I created a heartwarming comic about an alligator called ‘Buddy Gator’ to spread some positive vibes. Some of us may have a difficult time now, but I believe that as long as we have someone to stand by us, everything will be alright.

Buddy Gator is a good and friendly alligator. Maybe we all need a buddy like him when we in a hard time.

More new comics are coming in the near future! If you are interested, you can find my previous posts on Bored Panda here, here, here, here, here, and here.

More info: Instagram

#1 Break Record

#2 Likes

#3 Bedtime Story

#4 House Painting

#5 Cleaning Day

#6 Unicorn

#7 Hot Day

#8 Rainy Day

#9 Again

#10 Art Lover

#11 Have A Nice Day

#12 Hide And Seek

#13 Family Photo

#14 New Year Resolution

#15 Plumbing Services

#16 Umbrella

#17 Magic

#18 Sky Diving

#19 Christmas Gift

#20 Be Nice

#21 Four Leaf Clover

#22 Birthday Celeration

#23 Yes You Can

#24 Snowball Fight

#25 Let’s Play Basketball

Patrick Penrose
