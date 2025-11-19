Countries Are Not The Size You Think They Are And These 29 Maps Prove It

Maps have been lying to us our entire lives, and it’s not entirely their fault. The challenge of depicting our round world on flat paper has created some major misconceptions about how big countries really are. Remember looking at Greenland on a standard world map and thinking it was nearly the size of Africa? Not even close – Africa is actually about fourteen times larger!
These comparison maps strip away the distortions we’ve grown accustomed to, revealing surprising truths about our planet’s geography. When countries get dragged from their usual positions and placed alongside others for accurate size comparison, the results can be downright shocking. Russia may be the largest country by land area, but it’s not nearly as massive as it appears on traditional maps. On the flip side, Vatican City is the smallest country in the world but itn’t even half the size of Central Park’s lake! These 29 eye-opening comparisons will forever change how you view the world, proving once again that what we think we know isn’t always what is.
#1 Russia On The Equator Is Not A Giant Bear Anymore
Image source: The True Size
#2 Brazil
Image source: The True Size
#3 If Brazil Was In Asia It Would Be Massive
Image source: The True Size
#4 Greenland Is Not So Big When Compared To USA And Brazil
Image source: The True Size
#5 When You Move Canada To South America
Image source: The True Size
#6 China Placed On Top Of Russia
Image source: The True Size
#7 The Us Could Easily Cover The Whole Of Canada But It Becomes Much Smaller When It’s Moved South
Image source: The True Size
#8 This Is How Tiny Romania Looks In The Arctic Ocean
Image source: The True size
#9 People Often Underestimate Australia’s Size Because It’s So Isolated. Here’s What It Looks Like When Placed Over The U.S
Image source: The True Size
#10 India Over Europe
Image source: The True Size
#11 China Over USA
Image source: The True Size
#12 Chile
Image source: The True Size
#13 Australia Is Way Bigger Than You May Think – It Covers Almost The Whole Of Europe
Image source: The True Size
#14 California Moved Onto The UK Shows They’re Quite Similar In Size
Image source: The True Size
#15 Antarctica Is Not So Much Larger Than Brazil
Image source: The True Size
#16 Canada Moved Down Onto The Us Reveals That Both Countries Are Pretty Much The Same Size
Image source: The True Size
#17 Russia
Image source: The True Size
#18 Madagascar
Image source: The True Size
#19 Vatican Over Central Park
Image source: The True Size
#20 Greenland Over Australia
Image source: The True Size
#21 Us Moved Down Next To Australia Looks Unbelievably Small
Image source: The True Size
#22 Alaska Doesn’t Seem So Big When Compared To 48 Contiguous States
Image source: The True Size
#23 New Zealand
Image source: The True Size
#24 Belgium Over Spain
Image source: The True Size
#25 Indonesia
Image source: The True Size
#26 Indonesia Would Spread Almost Across The Whole Of Russia
Image source: The True Size
#27 This Happens When You Move Australia To The North America
Image source: The True Size
#28 Poland Is Almost As Half As Big As Greenland
Image source: The True size
#29 Texas Moved On Top Of Alaska Shows That They’re Almost The Same Size
Image source: The True Size
