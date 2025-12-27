Anaconda Cast: Who Stars in the New Meta-Reboot Movie?

The 2025 Anaconda cast slithers its way back into pop culture, reviving one of the wildest creature features of the late ’90s. Sony’s new meta-reboot promises to honor the original while poking fun at its own legacy. The movie blends slithering horror, humor, and the classic Hollywood self-awareness.
The movie features a hilarious plot with a twist. Unlike typical reboots, this version of Anaconda is fully aware of its cult status. The movie’s meta approach and witty tone make it as much a commentary on fame as it is a survival thriller. While the 1997 action-adventure horror film was carried by Jennifer Lopez, Ice Cube, and Jon Voight, the 2025 Anaconda cast packs a hilarious lineup.
Paul Rudd as Ronald “Griff” Griffen Jr.
American-British actor Paul Rudd joins the Anaconda cast as Ronald “Griff” Griffen Jr., one of its lead characters. Griff is introduced as a background actor who, alongside his longtime friend Doug, decides to remake their favorite childhood monster movie. Things quickly escalate when the remake project goes off the rails and they find themselves facing an actual giant anaconda.
Paul Rudd brings to the Anaconda cast a well-known blend of affable charisma and comedic timing. With a reputation for rom-coms, Rudd is famous today for portraying Marvel superhero Scott Lang/Ant-Man in the MCU. He recently starred in the 2024 sequel Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, Friendship (2024), Death of a Unicorn (2025), and Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building.
Jack Black as Doug McCallister
Actor-comedian Jack Black also joins the Anaconda cast in a main role as Doug McCallister. His character is portrayed as a wedding photographer who convinces his childhood friend, Griff, to embark on a wild meta-remake of the original Anaconda film in the jungle. Jack Black brings his signature blend of comedy and heart to the role. Black, with a career spanning four decades, is no stranger to adventure comedies. A few of his notable roles include King Kong (2005), the Jumanji films, Gulliver’s Travels (2010), the Kung Fu Panda franchise, and, recently, A Minecraft Movie (2025).
Thandiwe Newton as Claire Simons
In this latest installment of the Anaconda series, accomplished British actress Thandiwe Newton joins the cast as Claire Simons. Her character is introduced as a longtime friend of the movie’s central duo, who accompany them on their quest to remake Anaconda. Although known for playing serious characters, Newton brings serious star power to the reboot’s cast. Since her breakthrough role in Beloved (1998), Thandiwe Newton has built an impressive career in film and television. Anaconda marks Newton’s return to acting since her last appearance in All the Old Knives (2020). She also guest-starred recently in the second season of Netflix’s Wednesday series.
Steve Zahn as Kenny Trent
Steve Zahn joins the Anaconda cast in a supporting role as Kenny Trent. His character is also a longtime friend of Doug and Griff. Like Claire, he joins the mission to remake their childhood favorite film in the jungle. Zahn brings a blend of comedic timing and nervous energy to the movie’s chaos. His character is presented as the friend tapped to handle the camera work and production logistics for the Anaconda remake that goes horribly wrong.
From indies to blockbuster films, Steve Zahn has built his reputation as a leading man and character actor. On the big screen, his most recent credits were in Your Place or Mine (2023), Wildcat (2023), She Dances (2025), and Eenie Meanie (2025). On television, she starred in The White Lotus (2021), George & Tammy (2023–2023), The Righteous Gemstones (2023), Silo (2024), and Chad Powers (2025).
Selton Mello as Santiago Braga
Brazilian actor and filmmaker Selton Mello also joins the Anaconda cast in a supporting role as Santiago Braga. He’s introduced in the film as a snake handler, the crew hired to help handle the pet snake they initially planned to use in filming the Anaconda remake. Although he has worked mostly in Brazilian cinema, Mello is famous internationally for his portrayal of Rubens Paiva in the Oscar-winning political biographical drama I’m Still Here (2024).
Also joining the Anaconda cast in minor roles are Portuguese actress Daniela Melchior, British-American actress Ione Skye, and Australian actor Ben Lawson. Melchior, known for her recent roles in Fast X (2023) and Road House (2024), is cast as Ana Almeida. On the other hand, Skye joins the Anaconda cast as Malie McCallister, Jack Black’s character’s wife.
