Unraveling the Complex Relationship of Amber Heard and Cara Delevingne

Amber Laura Heard is an American actress, humanitarian, and social activist. She is famous for her role as Princess Mera in Aquaman. She is also the ex-wife of famous American actor and musician Johnny Depp. The couple divorced in January 2017. Depp and Amber’s defamation case took the internet by storm following the trial that was held in Fairfax County, Virginia, from April 11 to June 1, 2022. The court proceedings were broadcast for the world to watch. Depp went on to win the trial with the jury originally awarding Depp $15 million in damages, but the number was later reduced to around $10 million.
Cara Delevingne who is an English model and actress has also been linked with Amber Heard. Delevingne identifies as pansexual and bisexual. Johnny Depp shared during the defamation trial that he blamed the English model for breaking up their marriage.
Amber Heard and Cara Delevingne’s Relationship Timeline
It’s no news that Cara Delevigne is bisexual. She has reportedly dated celebrities in the past including Ashley Benson, Michelle Rodriguez and Harry Styles. Amber Heard and Cara Delevingne reportedly dated in 2016. Although, Amber and Cara have been friends for a long time Delevingne never openly addressed her relationship with Heard. The two were first linked by The Sun in 2016 after they were photographed in London together while filming their 2018 movie, London Fields.
They are reportedly so close that Amber Heard even designed a tattoo for Cara Delevingne. They were photographed together on several occasions. In October 2016, a picture surfaced of the pair spotted grabbing a coffee. Later that year Heard and Cara were spotted leaving Rihanna‘s party together in December. On June 21, photos of Amber kissing another woman were released, although the video didn’t confirm that it was Cara, it was widely suspected that she was the one in the video.
Controversies And Allegations About Their Relationship
The rumours of Amber Heard and Cara Delevingne’s relationship went on for quite some time. Although the pair never really confirmed their rumoured romance, there have been several pictures of them kissing that reportedly prove the rumours. Cara was also dragged into the Depp v. Heard trial. During the defamation trial, Johnny Depp claimed that Amber Heard had a threesome with SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and Delevingne.
Musk denied the allegations, telling Page Six: “Cara and I are friends, but we’ve never been intimate. She would confirm this”. Elon also revealed that he had started dating Amber a month after her divorce from Depp. During the trial, Heard alleged that she got acquainted with Musk at the 2016 Met Gala after Johnny allegedly stood her up on the red carpet. However, CCTV footage was released showing Amber Heard getting cosy with Elon Musk in the elevator.
Impact On Their Personal Lives And Careers
The defamation case did some damage to both parties. Johnny Depp lost his role as Jack Sparrow as he was to feature in the sixth instalment of the Pirates of the Caribbean series. He reported losing about $22.5 Million following the abuse accusations made by Amber. Heard’s career was also threatened following the allegations made by Depp. Things also weren’t easy for Cara during the time as well. Over the years, Delevingne struggled with drug addiction and suicidal thoughts. Her family and friends as well as fans were worried following some disturbing images that surfaced. In a picture, she was captured outside of an airport with no shoes on and looked disoriented. However, in the years that have followed, Cara Delevingne seems to be doing better both personally and professionally.
The Public’s Reactions To The Friendship
The defamation case between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp was one that drew lots of public attention. A documentary about the trial titled Depp v Heard was released on Netflix. Amber initially gained sympathy when she announced that she was a victim of domestic abuse. But as the court proceedings went on, things began to take a turn. A month after Depp won the trial, a video of Amber Heard kissing Cara Delevingne was released on social media and it reportedly took place while she was still married to Depp. This led to more backlash towards Amber. Depp’s daughter Lily-Rose Depp and Cara were also reportedly close with one another before the trial. They had both worked with Chanel and had known each other since 2015 but after the trial, Lily-Rose reportedly felt betrayed by Cara Delevingne.