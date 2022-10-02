Amber Heard Allegedly Gets Into A Fight With Girlfriend Eve Barlow

Domestic violence allegations continue for Amber Heard.
Months after the actress lost a defamation lawsuit against Johnny Depp, which saw the jury award him $8.35 million, Heard reportedly got into a fight with her current beau, Eve Barlow. According to International Business Times, the fight was in a hotel in Israel, where Heard has been vacationing with daughter Oonagh Page following the defamation trial. However, the report states that the daughter wasn’t present during the incident. There isn’t any footage of the said fight, but several witnesses are documented, most notably a citizen who claims to have heard a loud noise that indicated a fight inside a hotel room.
The Twitter user stated that the camera in the hallway captured the scene and noted how Barlow “left the hotel with a black eye.” Still, no police report has been filed (as of this writing). It’s not exactly known when Barlow and Heard started dating, but the couple became noticeable during the defamation trial. Barlow is a German journalist, but not much else is known about her private life. However, Barlow is active on social media, with her last set of posts documenting the Venice Film Festival, or most notably, Harry Styles’s interesting (and arguably funny) comments about the Olivia Wilde film, Don’t Worry Darling.
Should this be accurate, it wouldn’t be much of a surprise as the actress has a documented history of domestic violence. Of course, the whole world saw the mountains of evidence pitted against Johnny’s ex-wife, with the most damming evidence being her admitting to striking the Oscar nominee:
“I was hitting you; I was not punching you,” Heard stated on a voice recording during an argument against Johnny Depp. I don’t know what the motion of my actual hand was, but you’re fine. I did not hurt you. I did not punch you. I was hitting you. Grow the f**k up, Johnny. I did start a physical fight.” The trial heavily exposed the actress, and though Mr. Depp was no angel himself, Heard was far from the victim that she was trying to portray herself as. However, it wasn’t just Johnny Depp, as Amber was arrested in September 2009.
At the time, Heard was dating artist/photographer Tasya Van Ree, and the two got into a scuffle that saw the former grab her arm and strikes it at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Washington state. According to a Sea-Tac spokesman Perry Cooper, heard was arrested by Port of Seattle Police and charged with misdemeanor assault in the fourth degree/domestic violence. She appeared in the King County District Court in Seattle on Sept. 15, 2009, but the prosecutors declined to press charges against her. Van Ree herself felt that Heard was “wrongfully” accused and noted the incident wasn’t as big of a deal as many were making it out to be. In terms of a relationship, Depp and Van Ree are the only ones where domestic violence has occurred.
However, Heard’s ex-assistant, Kate James, testified during the defamation trial and put the actress’s abusive behavior in more perspective, claiming that her job was a laborious affair and describing an incident where Amber screamed at her for simply moving some magazines into storage, “She just got furious at me one day because I hadn’t quite made it downstairs to put them in the garage when she came home. And she went ballistic over that.” Another incident was Heard randomly sending her text messages in the middle of the night, “Barrages of abusive text messages, day and night. A lot of them were in the middle of the night. I think the barrage would start between 2 and 4 a.m., which I’d wake up to. All incoherent is not making sense, just someone to lash out at, you know? No apparent reason to it.”
Still, though Amber does have a history, these recent claims have yet to be proven true. It could hurt Amber Heard’s appeal if charges are filed or footage of the reported fight is released. The actress recently hired Ballard Spahr lawyers, Axelrod and Brown, with the defense team focusing on the First Amendment regarding her legal troubles with her ex-husband. While the alleged incident has nothing to do with Johnny Depp, it would only fuel the fire that Amber Heard is indeed abusive, only furthering the verdict that awarded Depp millions back in June. Of course, this is pure speculation, but the last thing Heard needs is bad publicity on a situation she’s actively trying to fight against.