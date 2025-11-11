Artist Creates Flipbook Animation With Hidden Ring Inside For Marriage Proposal

There are a million and one ways to pop the question, but these adorable proposal flipbooks one of the cutest ways to get engaged that we’ve ever seen. Ben Zurawski, the artist behind The Flippist, is a master flipbook artist whose animations are beautiful, fluid and absolutely heartwarming.
Whether you want a neat animation or a cool way to get hitched, his Etsy is definitely worth a visit!
More info: Etsy | Facebook | Instagram (h/t: theflippist)
Both custom and copied flipbooks can be found on Etsy!
