Adorable Frog And Other Animal Tattoos By Korean Artist Buoy (36 Pics)

In the heart of Seoul, tattoo artist Buoy has been winning over fans with designs that radiate charm and playfulness. Their creations, ranging from quirky frogs to lovable puppies, capture a sense of innocence and lighthearted fun. It’s no wonder that people of all ages are drawn to Buoy’s cheerful world of tiny characters.
Inspired by everyday doodles, internet memes, and a love for animals, Buoy turns simple sketches into tattoos that spark joy. Scroll down to see more of their cute and charming designs!
More info: Instagram | buoythefishlover.dashery.com
