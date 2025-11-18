Hey Pandas, Share Some Of The Most Terrifying Moments You Or Someone You Know Has Ever Expierienced

These stories are common for most folk as well as my mother which I will include in this.
#1
I was followed by a guy for 20 mins which was terrifying and I was walking in circles mostly
#2
Now this first one is one my mother experienced a while back. She doesn’t remember much, but one thing she does remember is that she was playing with her friends around my age in a graveyard and told me that she heard something say her name. Kinda creeped me out, we are a family of Christians.
#3
I was probably 8 or 9. It was fall and my family and I where spending a weekend in a cabin in southern ohio. My two older brothers and I where outside throwing a football. It was pretty wooded but we had found a clear spot up on a hill. I lost interest quickly in catch and laid down on the grass. I remember starting to roll a little. I loved rolling down hills. I soon was rolling down hill way too fast. I caught myself before i got really going. As i stood up one of my brothers called down to check on me. I starting to speak then for some reason my body turned and i took off on a dead sprint down the rest of the hill.
I still get sweaty palms thinking about the total lack of control. I tried to get my arms to reach out and grab a branch but something pulled/propelled me down the slope.
As quickly as it had grabbed me it was gone. Grabbing frantically i was glad the thin branch was there. The searing pain as it sliced my palms.
I heard my brothers bounding down through the brush. When they found me i played it off, not even understanding it myself. They saw through my bulls***.
Some things dont need to be spoken aloud, we all felt the darkness in our own way. At some point in all of our lives we tempt fate and look into the darkness. Sometimes the Darkness looks back
