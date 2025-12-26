‘Alien: Earth’ Season 2 Must Answer These Questions Season 1 Left Behind

Alien: Earth has yet to get the green light for Season 2, but if the monster horror returns for another installment, it will resolve Season 1’s cliffhanger ending. The FX series created by Noah Hawley expanded the Alien franchise with a prequel tale built around humanity’s quest for immortality. With Sydney Chandler as the lead performer, the series explains the Xenomorphs’ origin on Earth while introducing the fandom to four new alien creatures.
As the franchise’s first live-action television series, Alien: Earth is poised to revive the alien lore’s cult following. Although the series premiered to mixed reviews, it introduced several new, fascinating alien species that promise to deliver fresh man-versus-alien narrative opportunities. Should the show return for a second season, fans will be expecting answers to these questions
Will The Remaining Hybrids Reunite With Their Families?
As the Alien: Earth plot unfolds, the first hybrid, Sydney Chandler’s Wendy, reconnects with her human brother, Alex Lawther’s Joe Hermit. The remaining hybrids have grown curious about their former lives as humans. This is especially true for Adarsh Gourav’s Slightly/Aarush Singh, who went as far as betraying the people he cared for to protect his human family. He didn’t get to reconnect with his family in the end, but it doesn’t seem he will ever let go of pursuing a reunion. Will the hybrids reunite with their families? Following their real past lives will add depth to the characters and open various scenarios for the series to pursue.
What’s Wendy’s Next Move?
Alien: Earth Season 1 concluded with the Lost Boys’ de facto leader declaring hybrids the new rulers. “Now we rule,” she announced as the credits rolled in. What does she mean by that? What does she have up her sleeves? Will the Lost Boys now rule humanity? Those are some of the questions the next chapter must answer to resolve the lingering thread around Season 1’s cliffhanger ending. Having taken control of Prodigy’s Neverland, with the xenomorph at her beck, Wendy has realized the full extent of the power she weilds. What will she do with that? What’s her plan for Boy Kavalier (Samuel Blenkin) and his company?
How Will Slightly Deal With The Manipulations And Betrayals He Suffered?
If the sci-fi horror gets the green light for more seasons, Slightly’s experience in Season 1 might just be the origin story for a menacing villain. Morrow’s (Babou Ceesay) manipulation saw his innocence slip away with the death of Arthur Sylvia (David Rysdahl). What’s more painful than using his human family to make him lure Arthur to his death? — His mentors’ betrayal.
Kirsh (Timothy Olyphant) was aware that Morrow was manipulating Slightly. Instead of stepping in to protect the child, he opted to let Morrow’s plan play out, using Slightly as bait to trap the adversary. Slightly would have a hard time trusting anyone, and fans would appreciate seeing how he deals with the manipulations and betrayals going forward.
Will Boy Kavalier Get His Talk With Ocellus?
Arguably the show’s most hideous alien, Ocellus encountered Arthur’s dead body towards the series’ ending, gouges one of his eyes out, and inhabits his body. This brings the scientist back to life, fulfilling Boy Kavalier’s quest to have the alien possess a human. The Prodigy CEO longs for a conversation with the alien. Now that the octopus-like creature has possessed Arthur, Boy Kavalier is a step closer to his dream.
It’d be interesting to see how the conversation goes. For that to happen, Kavalier must find a way to escape being a prisoner of the Lost Boys. This creates an exciting psychological premise for the next chapter to explore. Also, with Ocellus controlling Arthur’s body, what will it do next? Will the alien remain in that body and live among humans or seek vengeance for being captured and subjected to experiments?
What Will Weyland-Yutani Do?
Alien: Earth Season 1 ended with Weyland-Yutani (Sandra Yi Sencindiver) invading Neverland to recover her alien specimens. With the hybrids now in charge of Prodigy Corporation and the aliens on the loose, the CEO of Weyland-Yutani Corporation is in for a showdown when she reaches the Prodigy island. How will she navigate the situation, and how will the Lost Boys respond to the invasion? Check out questions that will spark new thrills for Twisted Metal Season 3.
