Twisted Metal Season 3: Questions That Spark New Thrills After Season 2’s Finale

Twisted Metal Season 3 will pit John Doe (Anthony Mackie) and his friends against Calypso (Anthony Carrigan), the demonic brain behind the show’s deadly tournament. Season 2 ended with multiple cliffhangers, fueling anticipation for the next installment. While Peacock has yet to renew the post-apocalyptic, car-action comedy for another Season, hopes are high that the Twisted Metal story will continue.
If the show returns for Season 3, fans who are not familiar with the Twisted Metal games will learn more about Calypso’s backstory. The Season 2 antagonist devised a war between the outsiders and insiders with his tournament. What does he stand to gain, and how did he come about his magical power? Season 3 can’t disregard answering those questions alongside the following.
1. Who Is Sweet Tooth’s Father?
Twisted Metal wouldn’t be the same without Sweet Tooth (Joe Seanoa and Will Arnett). The deranged clown embodies the show’s electrifying chaos, which was why viewers were thrilled to learn he didn’t perish at Calypso’s tournament. Season 2’s post-credits scene depicts an unconscious Sweet Tooth chained to a taxi that drags him along. The clown-faced psychopath wakes to put up a resistance, but joyfully complies upon learning he’s about to meet his dad.
For those unfamiliar with the video game series that inspired the Peacock show, Twisted Metal Season 3 can’t ignore introducing them to Charlie Kane. But for the gamers, the upcoming season is expected to deliver an exciting plot that justifies swapping Sweet Tooth and Charlie Kane. Charlie is the son of Sweet Tooth in the Twisted Metal games.
2. Will John Redeem His Sister?
After they were forcefully separated in Season 1, John Doe’s determination to reunite with Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz) led him to his sister in Season 2. Now he’s poised to embark on a mission to redeem Krista/Dollface (Tiana Okoye), and it’s left for Twisted Metal Season 3 to reveal how that plays out. After Minion attacked John, Quiet, and Mayhem (Saylor Bekk Curda) at the cabin, the trio realizes that Calypso brought Krista back to life as a monster to carry out his will.
With that, John comes up with the ultimate solution for their problem — kill Calypso and take back their lives. “It doesn’t matter what she calls herself, or the fact that she looks at me like I’m a stranger, she’s still my sister; Krista is in there,” John tells Quiet. “The way I see it, we take out Calypso, we get our lives back. We might get her back too.” This sets up another exciting premise for the Peacock series’ next chapter.
3. Will Mayhem Learn The Truth About Her Ties To Axel?
Mayhem was the silver lining to Axel’s (Michael James Shaw) dark past before Dr. Zemu (Ken Hall) turned him into a human-vehicle. Upon discovering she’s the baby he saved and bonded with when he was a hitman, he sacrifices himself to save her at Calypso’s tournament. Mayhem remains oblivious of her ties to the hulk-on-wheels, but it feels only right she learns about this. With the post-credits scene hinting that Axel is still alive, Twisted Metal Season 3 might explore that premise. However, Axel is more interested in protecting Mayhem. Will he risk causing her more pain with the truth about her past?
4. What Was Happening At Dr. Zemu’s Lab?
Another post-credit scene in Twisted Metal Season 2 takes the audience back to Dr. Zemu’s lab. A man was heard screaming as the camera pans to an empty hamster cage. The scene teases that part of what will unfold in Twisted Metal Season 3 is tied to the lab. It hints that Axel might have survived the blast from Raven (Patty Guggenheim) or that a new hybrid creature will originate from the lab. Whatever the case, the next season is expected to provide the answer.
5. How Did Stu Escape From Space?
After winning Calypso’s tournament, viewers learn that Stu (Mike Mitchell) wished to go somewhere safe away from all chaos, and with his friend Mike (Tahj Vaughans). Stu insisted on his wish, despite Calypso’s warning that it was irreversible. Mike had perished in the tournament, and Stu probably thought his wish would undo that.
Unfortunately, he finds himself floating in space with the remains of his friend. This seemingly sealed his fate, but he returned to help John, Quiet, and Mayhem escape from Minion. Stu explained that he learned the mechanics of the pod and crashed into the Great Lakes, but it feels like Twisted Metal Season 3 has to clarify Stu’s escape story. Check out who’s returning for The Big Bang Theory Spinoff, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe.
