Twisted Metal Season 2: Everything You Need to Know

The action-packed season 1 has left audiences and fans eager for the release of Twisted Metal season 2. Twisted Metal is based on Sony Interactive Entertainment’s video game franchise of the same name. For true gamers, Peacock’s Twisted Metal TV series did justice in adapting the game.
Although most of the game characters were not fully introduced in season 1, Twisted Metal season 2 holds lots of promise. The season 1 finale dropped hints on a few critical game characters making appearances in season 2. Here’s everything and more to know about Twisted Metal season 2.
What Twisted Metal Season 1 Was About
Twisted Metal is set in a post-apocalyptic world. It centers around its protagonist, John Doe, who tries to survive in the new lawless state. Cities have become walled fortresses to keep law and order while criminals live outside. John Doe works as a Milkman, transporting goods between walled cities. The Chief Operations Officer of one of the walled cities (New San Francisco), Raven, promised John Doe citizenship in her city if he could successfully retrieve a package from New Chicago.
Several other characters are introduced in the early episodes of Twisted Metal. Quiet is introduced alongside her brother, Loud, who’s later killed by Agent Stone, the movie’s main antagonist. Other characters like Sweet Tooth (a psychopathic clown), Mike and Stu (former security guards), Watts (leader of a gang of survivors), Amber (Watts’ ex-lover), and Preacher (leader of the Holy Men) are introduced throughout the season.
The finale episode (“SHNGRLA”) set the stage for the tournament – a vehicular competition on which the video game is based. After overcoming several hurdles, John Doe safely returns to New San Francisco with the package. Although he refuses to accept his citizenship if it means leaving Quiet behind, Quiet shoots him, forcing him to seek medical attention in the city. Twisted Metal season 1 ends with Raven informing John Doe he would be her driver at the tournament. Several other characters, like Calypso and John’s sister, make cameo appearances. Sweet Tooth makes a surprise appearance at the beach with Mike and Stu. The scene ends with Sweet Tooth killing Mike and dragging Stu away.
Twisted Metal Season 2 Release Date
Twisted Metal season 1 finale aired on July 27, 2023. However, it took several months before Peacock renewed season 2. Twisted Metal season 2 was renewed for production on December 7, 2023. Although there hasn’t been any official update on when filming will start, Peacock remains committed to the project. With the success of season 1 and a growing fan base, audiences were excited with news of the renewal of Twisted Metal season 2. Judging by the filming and production timeline of season 1, Twisted Metal season 2 could have its release date set for late 2024 or in the first quarter of 2025.
Who Will Return For Twisted Metal Season 2
Twisted Metal protagonist John Doe will return as a central character in Twisted Metal season 2. Captain America actor Anthony Mackie will reprise the role of John Doe. Another central character that will feature in season 2 is Quiet, with actress Stephanie Beatriz reprising the role. Joe Seanoa will also return to play Sweet Tooth, with renowned actor and voice actor Will Arnett also returning to voice Sweet Tooth. Neve Campbell, Mike Mitchell, and Diany Rodriguez will reprise their roles as Raven, Stu, and Amber Rose in Twisted Metal season 2.
With Sweet Tooth reappearing at the end of season 1, audiences can keep their fingers crossed about Agent Stone (Thomas Haden Church). The character wasn’t exactly shown as dead and could have chosen not to commit suicide. Jason Mantzoukas is definitely returning as Preacher, especially since John still has a score to settle. Besides the known characters from season 1, Audiences would see a lot more characters. Not much is known about Calypso in season 1, but he will become the main antagonist in season 2.
There hasn’t been an official announcement for the actor playing the role. In the final episode, Quiet is stopped by a team of masked women. The leader reveals herself as John Doe’s sister. Dollface, as she’ll be known, will also return in Twisted Metal season 2. With Twisted Metal Season 2 confirmed to return, here’s everything to know about another hit series, 1923 season 2.
