Here Are 17 Of The Most Stunning Abandoned Places That I Discovered During My Trip To Sardinia

I’m a French photographer, and my name is Dimitri “Jahz Design”. I graduated as a graphic designer. I have always been interested in history and architectural remains. It was in 2013 when I developed my interest in the photography of heritage in disuse.
I travel the globe looking for places in decline. Today, I want to share with you the most beautiful abandoned places in Sardinia.
#1 Church
#2 Psychiatric Hospital
#3 Old Mine
#4 Water Park
#5 Old Mine
#6 Old Mine
#7 Mine Railway
#8 Hotel Marina
#9 Old Mine
#10 Stadium
#11 Old Mine
#12 Mall
#13 Hotel Marina
#14 Nato Base
#15 Mine Railway
#16 Hotel Marina
#17 Thermal Power Plant
