Here Are 17 Of The Most Stunning Abandoned Places That I Discovered During My Trip To Sardinia

I’m a French photographer, and my name is Dimitri “Jahz Design”. I graduated as a graphic designer. I have always been interested in history and architectural remains. It was in 2013 when I developed my interest in the photography of heritage in disuse.

I travel the globe looking for places in decline. Today, I want to share with you the most beautiful abandoned places in Sardinia.

More info: jahzdesign.com | Instagram | Facebook

#1 Church

#2 Psychiatric Hospital

#3 Old Mine

#4 Water Park

#5 Old Mine

#6 Old Mine

#7 Mine Railway

#8 Hotel Marina

#9 Old Mine

#10 Stadium

#11 Old Mine

#12 Mall

#13 Hotel Marina

#14 Nato Base

#15 Mine Railway

#16 Hotel Marina

#17 Thermal Power Plant

