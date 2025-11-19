Hey Pandas, When Did You Find Out Your Parents Were Lying To You?

Sometimes, our parents lie about the biggest and most important things that can have a big impact on our lives. Tell me when you found out your parents were liars.
#1
My dad was completely bonkers. I became accustomed to his antics, but this one takes the cake. So when I was 21 my dad sent out a text to me and all of my siblings, there are 9 of us, saying that ‘I found out I had another daughter that I never knew over 30 years ago. We started talking and Annie,’ (using a fake name), ‘would like to get to know all of you’. The others were shocked but my brother and I were surprised by this, we weren’t exactly shocked. My dad slept around a lot and there were already 9 of us, so it wasn’t far fetched that I had another sister I didn’t know about. My dad sent us a picture of Annie and my first thought was “she’s clearly Puerto Rican”, my dad is Irish, but hey, genetics are strange sometimes, and I figured she favored her mother. So I got her number and we started talking. She told me that her mother never told our dad about her and when she was older she hired someone to find him so that’s how they met. After everyone spoke with her we called each other to ask about what everyone was thinking. We started comparing notes and Annie had apparently given a few different stories of how she and our dad connected. She told one of my sisters that ‘her mother finally told her who her father was as an adult and where to find him’. She told my brother that ‘our dad got a call from her mother and told him they had a child years ago asked to meet’. She told another sibling that ‘her mother and our dad just happened to run into each other and that’s when he found out’. So a few of us were suspicious, but rolled with it anyway and we eventually met Annie. She was pleasant, but after meeting with her and our dad a few times I began thinking that their relationship was a bit creepy for father and daughter as adults. They’d hold hands, I caught her caressing my dad’s face, it was weird. And I was not the only one that thought so. My one brother and I decided that between how they behave together, and the inconsistent origin stories that there was no way she was out long lost sister and we told our dad we wanted a DNA test. He said ‘we didn’t need one’ because he trusts her, and we should trust him. We called bulls**t and left. About a week later my dad sent out another text to me and my siblings saying ‘Annie wasn’t his daughter, they fell in love, and she was hurting’ and he was helping her be reborn (whatever the f**k that means😮💨) as a new person and that we’re such wonderful people and he thought that having us as her siblings was the best thing for her. Some of my siblings were furious at him, but the rest of us were just done. I don’t understand how telling us his new girlfriend was our sister was supposed to help her. The age difference between them was weird enough the fake incest. They broke up a year later. Shocker 🙄
#2
Lucky for me, my parents aren’t liers…
#3
#4
I figured out that my mom was a liar when I was either six or seven. We lived in Mississippi at the time with one of her boyfriends (I thought he was my dad ¯_(ツ)_/¯), and every holiday my great-uncle would come visit. So, during summer time, I think it was, he came down to visit, and my mom said that we were going to go back with my great-uncle to Florida to finish the holiday, like a vacation. However, as summer came to a close, we were still in Florida. She put is into a school in Florida. And, just like that, we were living in Florida. So, that life that I had once lived in Mississippi became nothing but memories. Also, I’m pretty sure that her boyfriend in Mississippi prevented her from drinking too much, so when we got to Florida, she started to drink again. She is now dead because of kidney failure, I think, and as bad as it may sound, she deserved it.
#5
