Australian Artist Imagines Famous Cartoon Characters Wearing Fashionable Clothes (23 Pics)

Streetwear is quite a common term in the modern fashion world. With its roots in Californian and skate culture, this distinctive style of street fashion encompasses elements of modern high fashion, haute couture, and hip hop fashion. To some people, this fashion style might look extravagant, but let’s not forget that it influences and forms the latest fashion trends. With this in mind, one artist decided to use this distinctive fashion sense to create a unique series with our favorite cartoon characters.

This 18-year-old illustrator from Sydney, Australia united his two passions—street fashion and cartoons—to create an amazing series of popular characters from cartoons dressed up as fashion models. In less than 40 days, Eric created an Instagram account and drew 23 illustrations of famous characters like Homer Simpson from The Simpsons, Rick from Rick and Morty, and Squidward Tentacles from Spongebob Squarepants all dressed up in modern street style clothes. “Didn’t see many artists doing the same thing, so I started. And lots of people liked my drawing style, so I kept doing more,” the young artist revealed to Bored Panda.

Now scroll down below and check the cool drawings for yourself!

More info: Instagram

#1 Rick From Rick And Morty

Image source: byryeric

#2 Homer Simpson From The Simpsons

Image source: byryeric

#3 Patrick From Spongebob Squarepants

Image source: byryeric

#4 Squidward Tentacles From Spongebob Squarepants

Image source: byryeric

#5 Morty Smith From Rick And Morty

Image source: byryeric

#6 Philip J. Fry From Futurama

Image source: byryeric

#7 Bart Simpson From The Simpsons

Image source: byryeric

#8 Squidward Tentacles From Spongebob Squarepants

Image source: byryeric

#9 Lisa Simpson From The Simpsons

Image source: byryeric

#10 Ash And Squirtle From Pokemon

Image source: byryeric

#11 Rick From Rick And Morty

Image source: byryeric

#12 Morty Smith From Rick And Morty

Image source: byryeric

#13 Philip J. Fry From Futurama

Image source: byryeric

#14 Professor Farnsworth From Futurama

Image source: byryeric

#15 Bart Simpson From The Simpsons

Image source: byryeric

#16 Bart Simpson From The Simpsons

Image source: byryeric

#17 Stevie Griffin From Family Guy

Image source: byryeric

#18 Rick From Rick And Morty

Image source: byryeric

#19 Bart Simpson From The Simpsons

Image source: byryeric

#20 Lisa Simpson From The Simpsons

Image source: byryeric

#21 Rick From Rick And Morty

Image source: byryeric

#22 Elon Tusk From Rick And Morty

Image source: byryeric

#23 Spongebob From Spongebob Squarepants

Image source: byryeric

