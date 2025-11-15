19 Crimes And Criminals Caught By Their Owners, As Shared In This Twitter Thread

by

Pet owners are catching their furry friends in crime scenes, or, well, in some cases, discovering the crime scene and then figuring out immediately who committed the action. It’s fascinating that some of the pets think that there is no way you’ll find out who has round paws to walk all over a pie, sharp nails to test the sturdiness of the material of the sofa, or whose teeth are sharp enough to bite through an electrical cord. And all you get for an explanation is those heart-melting ‘it wasn’t me’ eyes.

And what do these criminals usually target, you might ask? Well, anything that is about to be shoved in the oven or just out of it, that has been freshly painted, or, in general, is intended to be kept tidy and neat. Check out the list below of the most notorious, but, let’s admit, cutest criminals and vote for your favorite ones!

More info: Twitter

#1

Image source: urfriendimane

#2

Image source: _freetacos

#3

Image source: FeelHapi

#4

Image source: kassixo

#5

Image source: haugero

#6

Image source: picantebeeff

#7

Image source: HebiYasha

#8

Image source: ahillesland

#9

Image source: incrediblyalive

#10

Image source: sophrubo

#11

Image source: miaumiauchu

#12

Image source: NavigatorVega

#13

Image source: br0kenstitches

#14

Image source: TriflersNeedNot

#15

Image source: JuliuszSlowacki

#16

Image source: wearenotsevnwu

#17

Image source: http_error_418

#18

Image source: JanLNye

#19

Image source: Adri_Faith

