A Sarah Connor Spin-Off Should Be The Final Terminator Film

James Cameron has confirmed that he’s writing the script for the next Terminator film. Despite Terminator: Dark Fate bombing at the box office in 2019, it’s not surprising that executives are still trying to give the franchise another go. When the first film came out in 1984, it created one of the greatest female protagonists in the genre: Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton).
Terminator 2: Judgment Day only strengthens her character as a whole. Sarah Connor wasn’t portrayed as an ultimate warrior who spits out one-liners. She was battling some serious personal issues while trying to protect her son the best way she could. Judgment Day should’ve been the final Terminator film. Sadly, it wasn’t. However, James Cameron has one final chance to course-correct the franchise by making one final film that focuses on Sarah Connor.
Terminator: Dark Fate Nicely Set Up The Concept
Terminator: Dark Fate is far from a perfect film. One of the biggest mistakes the 2019 feature made was killing off John Connor like he was a worthless extra. However, that incident can be the catalyst for Sarah Connor’s final film. One of the more interesting aspects of Dark Fate was Sarah’s search for the truth following the death of John.
Sarah Connor was the first to witness the rise of the machines. She should be the cause of their fall. Ignoring the pointless Dani arc, Cameron can easily pick up on Sarah following those strange signals alluding to something bigger. Perhaps it’s the truth about Skynet. Or a bigger corporation that’s behind rampant machines coming back in time. There’s a juicy story that can be told from Sarah’s journey to finally put an end to a war that’s lasted over two decades at the point.
The Story Should Be More Than Just A Terminator Hunt
The story should be deeper than Sarah Connor simply finding the answer behind the war that vastly affected her and John. It should document the after-effects of Sarah Connor losing John. As previously mentioned, Tim Miller made a huge mistake killing off John Connor. His death should’ve had more value and impact on the story.
John Connor is a legacy character, and he should’ve gone out like a true hero. However, the aftermath of his murder should’ve been documented. How was Sarah Connor able to live after watching her son murdered in cold blood? What kind of emotional scars has she dealt with following the loss of John? Dark Fate somewhat answers these questions, but Sarah is pushed to the side because the focus is on the newly chosen one.
Has she been obsessed with finding an answer to John’s death? Has Sarah’s loss affected the way she’s dealt with relationships and the world in general? There are so many intriguing questions that can add deep layers to the character of Sarah Connor that was decently set up by Dark Fate.
The Terminator Franchise Needs To Be Finally Put To Rest
James Cameron needs to understand that the franchise has been ruined at this point. It’s not impossible to expand the world of Terminator. In fact, AI is more prominent in today’s society, so Cameron can write something insightful under the Terminator scope. However, it would be better to give the brand a proper swan song with the original character that helped popularize it.
The Terminator and Terminator 2: Judgment Day are classics. Despite the brand taking a sharp left turn, there’s no reason why this final film can’t be the same. Cameron has stated that the script is about modern AI, so the next film doesn’t necessarily sound like a swan song. But if this upcoming Terminator feature is another lame and forgettable entry into the canon then the entire brand is done. Sarah Connor should get the spotlight of the next (and hopefully final) Terminator film.
