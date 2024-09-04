A New TV Show Dethrones ‘Emily in Paris’ in Netflix’s Top 10 List

This just in — Emily in Paris Season 4 has officially been dethroned from the number 1 spot in Netflix’s Top 10 List. The much-awaited show returned for its current season on August 15, 2024. But the Lily Collins starrer now finds itself at the second position after being surpassed by the true crime docuseries Worst Ex Ever, created by Jason Blum (Paranormal Activity).

Worst Ex Ever is directed by Cynthia Childs (Worst Roommate Ever) and features four instances of relationships gone extremely wrong. The Netflix series follows survivors of intimate partner violence along with their families and investigators who worked on the cases. The official synopsis of the docuseries reads: 

From chilling betrayals to murder plots, this true-crime docuseries dissects the dark side of love through eyewitness testimonies.” 

Worst Ex Ever premiered on August 28, 2024, with all four episodes being released simultaneously. Since then, the show has pulled in an impressive 32.3 million hours of viewing time while Emily in Paris currently stands at 18.5 million hours. However, Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 2 is set to debut on September 12, 2024, with five more episodes to come. Considering the many plot points yet to be addressed in the show, Part 2 might give Emily in Paris the boost it needs to regain the top spot. 

# TV (English) Weeks in Top 10 Hours Viewed Runtime Views
1 Worst Ex Ever: Season 1 1 32,300,000 3:50 8,400,000
2 Emily in Paris: Season 4 3 18,500,000 2:50 6,500,000
3 American Murder: Laci Peterson: Season 1 3 10,900,000 2:40 4,100,000
4 KAOS 1 22,800,000 6:40 3,400,000
5 Adam Sandler: Love You 1 2,900,000 1:14 2,400,000
6 Mermaid Magic: Season 1 1 9,900,000 4:19 2,300,000
7 Wyatt Earp and The Cowboy War: Season 1 2 8,500,000 3:52 2,200,000
8 The Umbrella Academy: Season 4 4 11,900,000 5:40 2,100,000
9 Love Is Blind: UK: Season 1 4 23,200,000 11:45 2,000,000
10 Dark Winds: Season 1 2 6,900,000 4:21 1,600,000

‘Emily in Paris’ Isn’t the Only Contender for Netflix’s Number 1 Spot 

Lily Collins as Emily in Emily in Paris

Aside from Emily in Paris Season 4, many other shows are rising in the ranks on Netflix’s Top 10 list. It seems like the true-crime genre is having a moment on the streaming platform because American Murder: Laci Peterson has taken the third spot on the list with 10.9 million viewing hours. The documentary takes a deep dive into the 2002 murder of Laci Denise Peterson by her husband Scott Lee Peterson. The documentary is completing its third week of being on Netflix’s Top 10 list.

The comedy-drama Kaos, starring Jeff Goldblum is also a strong contender with 22.8 million hours of watchtime. The show, currently in its first week on the list, is a dark and modern re-imagining of Greek mythology. While Kaos debuted at number 4 after its premiere on August 29, 2024, its intriguing storyline and star-studded cast can help the show rise in its rankings. 

The Umbrella Academy Season 4 isn’t too far behind and occupies the 8th spot in its fourth week on the list with 11.0 million hours of watchtime. Love Is Blind UK has also entered its fourth week on Netflix’s Top 10. After the reunion aired on August 26, 2024, the show has garnered 23.2 million hours of viewing time. The reality show is still going strong weeks after the finale, which goes to show just how popular it is among the fans. 

All episodes of Worst Ex Ever are currently streaming on Netflix.

Worst Ex Ever promotional picture by netflix Worst Ex Ever
Cast Survivors of intimate partner violence, their families, and investigators
Release Date August 28, 2024
Stream On Netflix
Directed by Cynthia Childs
Produced by Jason Blum
Based On True-crime stories of relationships gone wrong
Episodes 4 episodes, all released simultaneously
Plot Summary The series follows survivors of intimate partner violence along with their families and investigators, dissecting the dark side of love through chilling betrayals and murder plots.
Current Status Currently at #1 on Netflix’s Top 10 list with 32.3 million hours of viewing time.

