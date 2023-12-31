Everyone has always been fascinated by magic and the possibilities that the magical world holds. So, it’s not surprising that TV shows about magic have been a popular genre for decades. Several shows feature magic and Magical creatures like werewolves and vampires that have cast spells on viewers worldwide. Even shows that aren’t in the magical genre have aspects of magic in them to attract viewers.
When viewers want a little taste of Magic to brighten their days and escape from reality, these TV shows are always there to save the day. From shows about teenage witches to warlocks and spellcasters who were placed in the world for good, there’s no shortage of good shows to sate the magical thirst. Here are five of the best TV Shows about magic to watch soon.
1. The Magicians (2015-2020)
The Magicians is a coming-of-age series about a young man who gets the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to become a student at the magical Brakebills University. This magical school is hidden from the world as the students learn how to use their powers for good or evil. They soon find out that the world of magic is full of dangerous creatures who can kill them. These young magicians must try to stay alive, get good grades, and maintain personal and romantic relationships. Although sometimes it’s corny, The Magicians is very endearing and easily gets viewers falling in love with the characters and their journey to finding themselves.
2. Merlin (2008-2012)
BBC One’s Merlin is a story about the young sorcerer who meets and trains King Arthur to rule Camelot after the death of his father, Uthur. This series follows a younger version of the Warlock who has to hide his powers because magic has been banned in the kingdom. Although their relationship starts as master and servant, they soon become good friends as their destinies are connected. Merlin is funny, dramatic and full of magic, with the bonus of a talking Dragon that will keep fans intrigued for all five seasons. Seeing Merlin grow up and become a powerful sorcerer is worth every moment because of how well this magical story is told. It is an action-packed fantasy drama that has themes about loyalty, family and friendship.
3. The Wheel of Time (2021-)
The Wheel of Time is another acclaimed TV show about magic. The series based on the novels of the same name by Robert Jordan. This TV show follows a powerful witch, Moiraine, from a group of women whose sacred duty is to protect the world from another breaking. The first breaking was caused by a man who could channel ( access the One Power). To prevent it from happening again, Moiraine has to find the dragon Reborn and train him to prevent another breaking. This series has it all; the lore, magic, and fantasy that fans crave from a world full of magic. The Wheel of Time has been renewed for a third season on Amazon’s Prime Video.
4. Shadow and Bone (2021-2023)
Netflix’s Shadow and Bone is based on the Grishaverse novels by Leigh Bardugoth that follow Alina Starkov as she discovers her new powers that are meant to save the world. When the world discovers what she can do, some want to kill her, while others want to use her to stop the war because she is the sun summoner and can release beams of light. Her power is the only thing that can bring down the shadow fold that’s been separating the once-great nation of Ravka and she is the only one who can penetrate this barrier filled with dangerous monsters. With talented stars like Ben Barnes, Jessie Mei Li and Archie Renaux, this series is thrilling and entertaining to watch. Unfortunately, the series was canceled.
5. Wanda Vision (2021)
Marvel’s WandaVision is one of Disney’s first TV shows, and it is possibly their most successful project on the small screen. Wandavision focuses on Scarlet Witches, aka Wanda’s magical powers, as she reels from the death of her love vision in the event of Avengers: Endgame. Throughout these episodes, Wanda takes viewers through her grieving process as she realizes she has created a fantasy world where the people of Westview are trapped. The series also features another wildly popular witch from the Marvel comics, Agatha. WandaVision only had one season, but fans assume they might get to see more of her in Marvel’s Agatha: Darkhold series, set to release in 2024.
