A Movie Featuring Dazzler Might Be a Good Idea

There are great characters, and there are less than notable characters in the Marvel Universe, and unfortunately, Dazzler has usually been one of those that aren’t known to a lot of people for one reason or another. The trick with Dazzler is that her powers are kind of impressive, but they’re also kind of misunderstood as well since her powers have usually taken a form that a lot of people don’t take seriously.
Alison Blair has been a powerful mutant for a long time now, but the fact that she’s been a performer and that her powers have been used primarily as a light show that helps to enhance her performance has made her kind of a running joke in the Marvel Universe. At the same time, however, she’s been evolving over the years, and her powers have done the same, thankfully.
Thanks to her time spent with the X-Men, she’s become a rather impressive sight to behold when she’s on a stage or when she’s in battle since her light show can do a good bit of damage.
Dazzler’s evolution could be a great way to introduce even more mutants into the MCU.
From her humble beginnings up until recent times, Dazzler has been one of the most underrated mutants that have become a true force to be reckoned with. Her light show has become a seriously impressive power that has people talking about the possibility of her becoming an omega-level mutant at some point.
Whether she’d really want that ability or not is hard to say, but bringing her into the MCU would be fun since seeing her progress from being the type of individual who just wants to be normal and do her own thing to a superhero would be a lot of fun, especially since this particular character has the kind of ability that would create the types of special effects that would leave a lot of audience members in awe.
The interesting thing about Dazzler is that she’s resisted being a hero over the years.
Not every character in the Marvel Universe has wanted to be a hero over the years since some of them see their powers as a burden. Dazzler has flipped back and forth between the two roles since her time with the X-Men allowed her power to evolve and reach a level that turned her from a joke to a truly serious individual that could take down powerful opponents that would have sent her running initially.
One trick for the writers and the director to keep in mind, however, would be that giving Dazzler the attitude of wanting to be a normal person would be great but also making sure that she didn’t pull another woke She-Hulk mistake by insulting the very fanbase that might one day make her a big deal in the MCU.
One thing to watch out for at this point is to make sure that any female characters that enter the MCU are going to appeal to the fanbase while remaining strong and empowered at the same time. It’s possible, and it’s already been done a couple of times.
It’s interesting to think of which version of Dazzler might be revealed.
Dazzler has had a couple of different looks over the years since she did go through kind of a goth or punk phase at one point. The blond hair is a classic look that she’s kept for a long time, whether short or long, but in this day and age, it’s hard to know what’s going to be revealed and what look the movie is going to use.
Dazzler has been an up-and-down type of character that has had to prove herself quite often, but in recent years she’s been the type of character that might not be as well-known but is still one of the more powerful X-Men that has been seen on the page.
Seeing her in a movie would be interesting, but it would still be kind of hard to predict what might happen since, well, she hasn’t been seen before. The X-Men have a solid history in the movies despite a few bad movies, but a solo movie, of which only one X-Man has seen any success, is something different altogether.
She’s actually one of the strongest members of the X-Men.
This wasn’t the case back in the day, but it needs to be remembered, and possibly stated over and over, that she’s evolved and her powers are far more potent than they used to be. Any character that deals with light- or sound-based powers has usually been heavily ridiculed in the Marvel Universe unless they can cause the type of damage that’s easy to see. Up until recent years, Dazzler has been powerful, but never so powerful that she’s been taken seriously. A solo movie in the MCU could easily change that.