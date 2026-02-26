9 Highest-Grossing Actors With Back-to-Back $100 Million Movies

The highest-grossing actors in Hollywood are often defined not only by their star power but also by their ability to deliver consecutive box-office hits. This exclusive club of actors demonstrates their talent and instinct for selecting projects with mass appeal. From action blockbusters and franchises to family-friendly comedies, these actors have repeatedly shown why they’re worth their paychecks as bankable stars.
Beyond financial metrics, having consecutive hits illustrates the importance of audience trust. When audiences know a performer consistently delivers, studios are more willing to invest in ambitious projects. While these highest-grossing actors may have made it look easy, grossing $100 million at the Box Office is no easy feat. In honor of their contribution to cinema, here are nine highest-grossing actors who have back-to-back movies that grossed over $100 million at the Box Office.
9. Jason Statham — 7 Consecutive Movies
English actor Jason Statham carved out a major niche as an action movie star. He has since become a global box-office draw by starring in a string of commercially successful films, particularly through major franchise appearances and big-budget action movies. His consecutive streak runs from 2015 to 2021. Save for Guy Ritchie’s Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre (2023), Statham would have ranked higher on the list. These consecutive movies include:
- Furious 7 (2015) — $1.515 Billion
- Spy (2015) — $235.7 Million
- Mechanic: Resurrection (2016) — $125.8 Million
- The Fate of the Furious (2017) — $1.236 Billion
- The Meg (2018) — $529 Million
- Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019) — $760.7 Million
- Wrath of Man (2021) — $104 Million
Interestingly, his next credited film, F9 (2021), also effortlessly crossed the $100 million mark. However, Jason Statham only makes a cameo appearance in the film.
8. Tom Hanks — 7 Consecutive Movies
Tom Hanks is one of the most enduring and beloved actors in Hollywood history, and his box-office track record reflects that status. Although he sits on the list with his 7-consecutive-movie streak, it’s worth noting that Hanks previously had a 6-movie streak from the early to mid-1990s. The movies ranged from 1992’s A League of Their Own to 1995’s Toy Story. However, his seven-movie streak also includes a mix of genres, from war drama and romantic comedy to family animation and survival drama to crime caper. According to the Box Office numbers, these films include:
- Saving Private Ryan (1998) — $482.3 Million
- You’ve Got Mail (1998) — $250.8 Million
- Toy Story 2 (1999) — $511.4 Million
- The Green Mile (1999) — $286.8 Million
- Cast Away (2000) — $429.6 Million
- Road to Perdition (2002) — $183.4 Million
- Catch Me If You Can (2002) — $352.1 Million
7. Denzel Washington — 8 Consecutive Movies
Denzel Washington has enjoyed a remarkably steady box-office presence across decades. One of his most commercially successful runs came from a series of nine consecutive films that each grossed over $100 million worldwide. While Washington isn’t typically associated with franchise megahits like some of his peers, this stretch of films demonstrates his consistent star power and versatility across genres. His successful $100 million movie streak includes:
- The Taking of Pelham 123 (2009) — $150.2 Million
- The Book of Eli (2010) — $157.1 Million
- Unstoppable (2010) — $167.8 Million
- Safe House (2012) — $208.1 Million
- Flight (2012) — $161.8 Million
- 2 Guns (2013) — $131.9 Million
- The Equalizer (2014) — $192.3 Million
- The Magnificent Seven (2016) — $162.4 Million
6. Jim Carrey — 8 Consecutive Movies
Jim Carrey had a remarkable run in the mid-1990s, during which eight of his films in a row grossed over $100 million worldwide. At the time, if there was ever doubt about him being one of the highest-grossing actors, the streak laid it all to rest. Jim Carrey’s streak spans across genres, from slapstick comedy to mainstream drama. The movies include:
- Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994) — $107.2 Million
- The Mask (1994) — $352 Million
- Dumb and Dumber (1994) — $247.3 Million
- Batman Forever (1995) — $336.6 Million
- Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995) — $212.4 Million
- The Cable Guy (1996) — $102.8 Million
- Liar Liar (1997) — $302.7 Million
- The Truman Show (1998) — $264 Million
5. Julia Roberts — 9 Consecutive Movies
Few actresses have achieved the critical and commercial acclaim that Julia Roberts has. The actress commanded the screen for over two decades, from the 1990s. Roberts has generally had a successful run at the Box Office. However, these nine consecutive movies grossed over $100 million worldwide.
- My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) — $299.3 Million
- Conspiracy Theory (1997) — $137 Million
- Stepmom (1998) — $159.7 Million
- Notting Hill (1999) — $364 Million
- Runaway Bride (1999) — $309.5 Million
- Erin Brockovich (2000) — $256.3 Million
- The Mexican (2001) — $147.8 Million
- America’s Sweethearts (2001) — $138.3 Million
- Ocean’s Eleven (2001) — $450.7 Million
4. Dwayne Johnson — 10 Consecutive Movies
Professional wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne Johnson has one of Hollywood’s most successful career transitions. The actor went from being a casting option to one of the industry’s highest-grossing actors. Although he remains a bankable star, his most commercially successful years were the 2010s and early 2020s. Looking at his career through box-office numbers, Dwayne Johnson has nine consecutive movies that have grossed over $100 million worldwide. These include:
- Central Intelligence (2016) — $217 Million
- Moana (2016) — $687.2 Million
- The Fate of the Furious (2017) — $220.9 Million
- Baywatch (2017) — $177.9 Million
- Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) — $962.5 Million
- Rampage (2018) — $428 Million
- Skyscraper (2018) — $304.9 Million
- Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019) — $760.7 Million
- Jumanji: The Next Level (2019) — $801.7 Million
- Jungle Cruise (2021) — $220.9 Million
Between these movies, Dwayne Johnson either starred as himself or made cameo appearances. While including these would either extend or end his streak, they were omitted to reflect films in which he was fully credited for an acting role.
3. Will Smith — 10 Consecutive Movies
Will Smith’s run of 10 consecutive $100M+ movies is a well-recognized achievement in Hollywood box-office history. Smith has been a successful actor since he transitioned from music to cinema. As one of Hollywood’s bankable actors, Will Smith shines because of his versatility and his unique ability to pick projects. Here’s a list of 10 consecutive Will Smith movies that grossed over $100 million at the Box Office.
- I, Robot (2004) — $353.1 Million
- Shark Tale (2004) — $374.6 Million
- Hitch (2005) — $371.6 Million
- The Pursuit of Happyness (2006) — $307.1 Million
- I Am Legend (2007) — $585 Million
- Hancock (2008) — $629.4 Million
- Seven Pounds (2008) — $169.7 Million
- Men in Black 3 (2012) — $654.2 Million
- After Earth (2013) — $243.8 Million
- Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (2013) — $173.6 Million
2. Arnold Schwarzenegger — 11 Consecutive Movies
Arnold Schwarzenegger became one of the defining action stars of the late 20th century, appearing in numerous blockbuster films. These movies, along with others in his filmography, reflect Schwarzenegger’s broad global stardom at the peak of his career. Here’s a list of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s 11 conservative movies that grossed over $100 million at the Box Office.
- Twins (1988) — $216.6 Million
- Total Recall (1990) — $261.4 Million
- Kindergarten Cop (1990) — $202 Million
- Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) — $519–520.9 Million
- Last Action Hero (1993) — $137.3 Million
- True Lies (1994) — $378.9 Million
- Junior (1994) — $108.4 Million
- Eraser (1996) — $242.3 Million
- Jingle All the Way (1996) — $129.8 Million
- Batman & Robin (1997) — $238 Million
- End of Days (1999) — $212 Million
1. Tom Cruise — 11 Consecutive Movies
Tom Cruise holds the world record for the most consecutive films to gross over $100 million worldwide. Unlike Arnold Schwarzenegger, Cruise’s streak is entirely for every project he has starred in since 2012. Over the past decade, Tom Cruise’s films have collectively showcased his enduring draw as one of cinema’s highest-grossing actors. He has blended blockbuster franchise tentpoles with strong solo performances that have been Box Office hits. His filmography since 2012 includes:
- Jack Reacher (2012) — $218.3 Million
- Oblivion (2013) — $287.9 Million
- Edge of Tomorrow (2014) — $370.5 Million
- Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation (2015) — $710.9 Million
- Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (2016) — $162 Million
- The Mummy (2017) — $410 Million
- American Made (2017) — $134.9 Million
- Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018) — $791.1 Million
- Top Gun: Maverick (2022) — $1.496 Billion
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (2023) — $571.1 Million
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (2025) — $598.8 Million
Follow Us