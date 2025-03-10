Jason Statham’s New Movie Could Become the Actor’s Biggest Franchise

Jason Statham, renowned for his high-octane action roles, is set to star in what could become his most significant franchise, with the upcoming film A Working Man. Scheduled for release on March 28, 2025, A Working Man has already generated significant buzz, positioning itself as a potential cornerstone in Statham’s illustrious career. The film reunites Jason Statham with director David Ayer, following their successful collaboration in 2024 The Beekeeper.
With its screenplay co-written by Sylvester Stallone, A Working Man also marks Statham’s second project with Stallone after the 2013 Homefront movie. As one of the most successful action stars, Jason Statham’s movies have grossed over $1.5 billion. Over the years, Statham has successfully carved a niche for himself in the action thriller genre with an ever-growing fanbase. Despite having starred in several film franchises, A Working Man’s success could spur Jason Statham’s biggest film series.
A Working Man’s Plot Overview
In David Ayer‘s A Working Man, Jason Statham portrays Levon Cade. His character is a former Royal Marines commando who has retired and transitioned to a quieter life as a construction worker. His semblance of normalcy is disrupted when his boss’s teenage daughter, Jenny, goes missing. Having been kidnapped by human traffickers, Cade embarks on a perilous mission to locate her and bring her home. Along the way, Cade uncovers a sprawling network of human trafficking and corruption that reaches into the highest echelon of power.
A Working Man’s narrative introduces audiences to Levon Cade’s tactical prowess and unyielding determination as he confronts criminal organizations, corrupt officials, and his own tumultuous past. With two released trailers, Jason Statham plays the one-man army in another intense action sequence film, adding to his movies in what can be rightly dubbed the “StathamVerse.” The film boasts a stellar ensemble cast, starring David Harbour, Michael Peña, and Jason Flemyng.
A Working Man is Adapted from a Massive Book Series
A Working Man is based on Chuck Dixon’s Levon Cade book series, which comprises multiple novels. Although not a household name, Chuck Dixon has worked extensively and contributed to several popular comic book series. As a comic book writer, Dixon has worked with Marvel Comics and DC Comics, particularly with the Punisher, Hawkeye, Batman, Robin, Green Arrow, and Nightwing characters.
Throughout his four-decade career, Dixon has also worked with other comic publishing houses and studios. Dixon’s Levon Cade book series comprises 12 books. Interestingly, the 2025 A Working Man is adapted from only the first book in the series, Levon’s Trade, released in 2014. Initially conceptualized as a television series by Sylvester Stallone’s Balboa Productions, A Working Man evolved into a feature film. With the majority of the cast hired in April 2024, filming also commenced in April in London. Additional scenes were also shot at Winnersh Film Studios in Berkshire, with filming ending on May 31, 2024.
Why It Has Potential to Become Jason Statham’s Biggest Film Franchise
A Working Man is based on a massive book series. The depth and complexity of Levon Cade’s character provide a solid foundation for future installments. This will allow for character and plot development over an extended story arc. Also, the decision to adapt Levin’s Trade into a film aligns with current industry trends, where character-driven narratives with franchise potential are highly sought after. Jason Statham’s casting was also not random. His career has been marked by involvement in several successful franchises.
In The Transporter film series, Statham portrayed Frank Martin, a professional driver for hire. While this established him as a leading action star, joining The Expendables franchise added to his global appeal. In The Expendables, Statham joined an ensemble cast of action veterans, portraying Lee Christmas. He cemented his status in high-grossing action cinema, with his role as Deckard Shaw in the Fast & Furious series, including the spin-off Hobbs & Shaw.
As such, A Working Man presents another unique opportunity for Jason Statham to anchor a franchise centered entirely around his character. To ensure its success, the marketing strategy for A Working Man has been meticulously crafted to generate anticipation. Besides the release of gripping trailers, Amazon MGM studio oversees the U.S. release, while international distribution is being managed by Warner Bros. Pictures. The dual distribution model leverages the strengths of both studios, maximizing the film’s reach, accessibility, and success.
Follow Us