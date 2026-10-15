8 Horror Movies Based on True Events (And How Accurate They Really Are)

Hollywood loves the phrase “based on a true story,” especially when it’s stamped across a horror poster. It’s as much a marketing tool as a fact, and the gap between what actually happened and what ends up on screen is usually wider than audiences realize. While some of these films stay close to the documented record, others borrow a name, a headline, or a single detail and build an entirely new nightmare around it. The narration matters because audiences respond differently once they believe something really happened.
A haunted house is unsettling on its own, but a haunted house where a real family once lived, or a killer who actually walked free for years, carries a different kind of weight. Studios know this, which is why so many horror films reach for a true-crime hook even when the connection is thin. From cases that are exhaustively documented in court records and police files to ones where a single detail, a name, a location, a method, was pulled from a real headline and fictionalized, here’s what really happened behind eight of horror’s most talked-about “true story” horror films.
The Exorcist (1973)
William Peter Blatty based his novel on a 1949 case involving a teenage boy, given the pseudonym Roland Doe, whose family in the St. Louis area sought help from Catholic priests after reporting disturbing behavior. Diaries kept by one of the priests describe scratching sounds, moving furniture, and marks appearing on the boy’s body. Blatty changed the subject to a young girl and relocated the story to Georgetown, where he had gone to college. Historians and skeptics who’ve reviewed the case files note that much of what was reported could be explained by a disturbed adolescent and suggestible adults. Still, the family’s belief that something supernatural was happening was genuine and well documented at the time. Notwithstanding, the film, The Exorcist, was a critical and commercial success.
The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974)
Despite its opening title card, this film is not a true story. Director Tobe Hooper has said the character of Leatherface and the family’s habit of using human remains as furniture and trophies were loosely inspired by convicted Wisconsin killer Ed Gein, who was found in 1957 to have made items from the bodies of victims and exhumed corpses. Gein didn’t use a chainsaw and didn’t have a family of accomplices. Hooper has said the “true story” framing was a marketing decision meant to unsettle audiences, not a factual claim, and it worked well enough that audiences believed it for years.
The Amityville Horror (1979 and 2005)
Both The Amityville Horror versions draw from the Lutz family’s claims that they fled their Long Island home after 28 days of supernatural torment in 1975, a year after Ronald DeFeo Jr. murdered six family members in the same house. The murders are fact, confirmed by police records and DeFeo’s later conviction. The haunting is a different matter. Journalist Ric Osuna and several researchers who interviewed the Lutzes and their lawyer found that much of the account, from bleeding walls to swarms of flies, was fabricated for a book deal, reportedly worked out with DeFeo’s own defense attorney as a way to support an appeal. The house itself is real; almost everything supernatural about it has been disputed for decades.
Wolf Creek (2005)
Loosely inspired by a combination of real Australian cases, most notably the 1992 disappearance and murder of British backpacker Joanne Lees’s companion Peter Falconio, and separately, the crimes of serial killer Ivan Milat, who murdered multiple backpackers in New South Wales during the late 1980s and early 1990s. Director Greg McLean has said the film isn’t a retelling of either case specifically but a composite built from Australia’s history of isolated, unsolved, or brutal attacks on travelers in the outback.
Zodiac (2007)
David Fincher‘s Zodiac is one of the more restrained entries on this list. It follows the real, unsolved case of the Zodiac Killer, who murdered at least five people in Northern California between the late 1960s and early 1970s and sent taunting letters and ciphers to newspapers. Fincher drew heavily on Robert Graysmith’s books and original case files. The film’s obsessive tone mirrors how consuming the investigation became for the reporters and detectives involved. The identity of the killer is still officially unconfirmed, and the film ends without resolution because the case never had one.
The Girl Next Door (2007)
Based on Jack Ketchum‘s novel, which was itself inspired by the 1965 torture and murder of sixteen-year-old Sylvia Likens in Indianapolis. Likens died after months of abuse by Gertrude Baniszewski, the woman who was supposed to be caring for her, along with several of Baniszewski’s children and neighborhood kids. Baniszewski was convicted of first-degree murder. The film changes names and some details but keeps the core horror intact, centering around a real teenager tortured to death by ordinary people in a suburban home while neighbors knew and said little.
Compliance (2012)
Compliance draws inspiration from a series of real “strip search phone call” hoaxes that occurred at fast food restaurants across the United States between the mid-1990s and 2004. In dozens of documented cases, a caller posing as a police officer convinced managers to detain, strip search, and in some instances sexually abuse employees, all over the phone. In 2004, a Kentucky McDonald’s case led to the arrest and conviction of David Stewart for making similar calls. The film compresses events into one night and one restaurant, but the underlying tactic and the fact that it worked repeatedly on different people is accurate.
The Conjuring (2013)
James Wan‘s The Conjuring follows paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren as they help the Perron family deal with a haunting in their Rhode Island farmhouse in the 1970s. The Warrens were real people who ran the New England Society for Psychic Research, and the Perron family’s claims of disturbances are documented in interviews and in Andrea Perron’s own memoirs about growing up in the house.
What the film adds is nearly all of the plot mechanics, including the witch trial backstory, the possession sequence, and the climactic exorcism. However, none of these additions match anything the Warrens or the Perrons described in detail. The real case was mostly reported disturbances and unease over several years, not a single dramatic showdown.
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