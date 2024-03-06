7 General Hospital Spoilers That Fans Can Hardly Wait For

Let’s face it, General Hospital has been spicing up our afternoons since before our grandmas had us on their knees, pretending to be interested while they watched their ‘stories.’ And guess what? The drama train isn’t slowing down anytime soon. Buckle up, soap fans, because I’m about to spill the tea on some of the most anticipated spoilers that have everyone talking.
Guess Who’s Back Back Again
Oh, the prodigal character returns! Just when you thought Port Charles had seen the last of them, our beloved Morgan Corinthos is rumored to be strolling back into town. And in typical soap opera fashion, it’s as if he just stepped out for a gallon of milk… years ago.
I’m really excited. I have great faith in the people who think of these things. I’ve been in good hands so far, says Roger Howarth, which sounds like Franco might just be pulling a Lazarus on us too.
The Plot Twist No One Saw Coming Except Everyone
Hold onto your hospital gowns because a major plot twist is about to make the earth quake under Port Charles. Remember when we thought Nikolas was pushing up daisies? Well, turns out, he’s just been pushing the snooze button on his alarm clock.
The long-running ABC American drama television show “General Hospital” will see the possible return of a past cast member on Wednesday’s episode, and apparently, it’s Bryan Craig who plays Morgan Corinthos. So much for resting in peace, huh?
Love Triangles Are So Last Season
Drama is a dish best served hot, and nothing heats up the screen like a good old-fashioned love triangle. But let’s be real, this one is more like a love hexagon at this point. Dillon and Kiki are trying to navigate their relationship with Morgan lurking around like a bad smell.
Dillon and Kiki’s growing relationship will face complications from Morgan’s pursuit of Kiki, because why make things easy?
Villains Gonna Vill
No one does dastardly deeds quite like the baddies of Port Charles. And speaking of which, Nelle has been cooking up something wicked with her little tracking device scheme.
Nelle had a plan which included the use of a tracking device she placed in Wiley’s stuffed animal, because apparently, that’s what villains do when they’re bored—play hide and seek with tracking devices. Watch out, folks; she might be leveling up her evil game.
Secrets Secrets Are No Fun
You know what they say about skeletons in closets—they make for great TV! And it seems one Port Charles resident is about to have their closet door flung wide open. Speculations are swirling that Griffin might just be the man Claudette had an affair with. Talk about digging up bones! And if that wasn’t juicy enough,
Nelle turns things on Carly and tells her she should have been there for her since they are sisters! Oh boy, family reunions just got a lot more interesting.
The Alliance No One Asked For
In a turn of events that no one—absolutely no one—saw coming, Maxie might be getting down on one knee for Griffin. And here we all thought she was into Nathan! But wait for it… there’s more! Griffin could be Claudette’s past fling? This is either the making of an alliance or the beginning of an epic showdown at the next Nurses’ Ball.
Spoilers suggest that Maxie will ask Griffin to marry her and Nathan despite Griffin potentially having an affair with Nathan’s previous wife Claudette, which sounds like a recipe for disaster—or at least some high-quality drama.
The Cliffhanger That Had Us Hanging On By A Thread
Last but certainly not least, let’s talk about that cliffhanger that had us all gasping for air—and not because we’re out of shape from marathon-watching soaps all day. Carly and Nelle’s little tango on the rooftop left us wondering if Nelle took a dive or if she’s pulling the ultimate ‘gotcha!’ moment on Carly. Either way, we’re all biting our nails waiting for this one to unfold. And let’s not forget about Ava feeling guilty over Morgan—could this mean he really is alive? Only time (and probably a few more cliffhangers) will tell!
