7 Celebrities Who Shockingly Got Cheated On!

Infidelity is one of the most painful experiences anyone can go through, and celebrities, as we have seen through the years, are no exception to these love struggles. It, therefore, isn’t surprising when any cheating scandal becomes a big hit in the gossip world. We can all admit that as diehard fans of these glamorous people, it can be a bit hard, and we may expect perfection, but let’s face it, we’re all human. I bet most, if not all, of us have forgiven cheaters. The heart wants what it wants! Here are seven celebrities who were cheated on, proving that this complicated thing called love spares no one.
Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine’s Cheating Allegations
We can’t say that marriage is always a bed of roses, but for Prinsloo and Adam, these recent weeks have not been easy. Behati Prinsloo, a breathtaking Victoria’s Secret model at the age of 34, has been hitting the headlines because of cheating allegations of the Maroon 5 star with Instagram model Sumner Stroth. According to E! News, Adam maintains that there was nothing physical, but even looking at another woman would still be upsetting!
Jay-Z Cheating On Beyonce
If you thought a queen was an exception, you thought wrong. This news hit the celebrity world like a storm, but truth be told, it has a beautiful silver lining. Beyonce produced the powerful album Lemonade and a short film about her marital problems with Jay-Z in 2016. All I can say is that she expressed her pain most movingly. Her strength in overcoming the whole experience was truly inspiring. Today the two can be described as nothing short of a power couple.
Khloe Kardashian’s Heartbreaking List of Cheating Scandals
You would think that being loved by Khloe, a gem on her own, would be enough, but Tristan Thompson and Lamar Odom, to name a few, have proved yet again how blind some men can be. Khloe has experienced some of the most heartbreaking moments, starting with her headlining breakup with NBA star Lamar. In an interview with Howard Stern, Khloe admitted how hurt and humiliated she was, again proving that she’s just human. Tristan, who has been described as a serial cheater, shocked us all by cheating with Kylie’s BFF. Hulu has recently dropped a teaser featuring Khloe as she addresses her second baby with Tristan Thompson.
Cheryl Burke: “Text Messages, Viagra and a Necklace in a Shoe”
Cheryl Burke, a “Dancing With the Stars” pro, split with her husband Matthew Lawrence in early 2022 after the two had only been married for less than three years. On August 24th, 2022, through TikTok, the star made a pretty strong implication that her ex-husband had, in fact, cheated on her. She captioned a video of herself. It claimed that he had said he would never talk to her again, but to her disappointment, she found texts, Viagra, and, surprisingly, a necklace hidden in a pair of his shoes! Well, if that was not hinted enough, her captions were #exessuck #goodbyeforever and surprise, surprise, #hopeitwasworthit.
Crystal Smith and the King of Heartbreak Songs, Ne-Yo
You’d expect someone who breaks our hearts with every lyric to know how to treat a woman right. Well, not according to the former reality TV star and model Crystal Smith. If at all there was a woman who publicly came forward and acknowledged how horrified and heartbroken she was, it was Smith. Ne-Yo allegedly cheated on her during their eight years of marriage with several women. She came forward with the allegations in her Instagram posts in July 2022, and it was clear that Ne-Yo had wronged this woman who was nothing short of devoted. What was most impressive was that despite everything, her confidence and self-awareness never wavered.
Shakira Reinforces the Power of Detectives
Twelve years of marriage is just not enough to cover up for the pain caused by a cheating partner. Shakira filed for a divorce from her husband Gerard Pique after discovering he had been cheating on her. The Columbian pop star, who honestly does not seem to age, allegedly hired detectives who uncovered his affair by following his every action. I can only imagine the pain as she held images of her husband and another woman.
Jena Frumes Will Not Accept a Man Who Chooses Other Girls over His Family
I could not agree more with Jena Frumes on this statement. Model Jena and Jason Derulo, musician, split in September 2021 but only recently revealed why they split up. The model revealed in her Instagram story that it was better to be single than in a relationship where one is disrespected, lied to, and cheated on.