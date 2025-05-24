7 Best Costumes in The Masked Singer Season 13

The Masked Singer season 13 has continued the success of the previous seasons. Like the seasons before, season 13 introduces a fresh array of disguises, pushing the boundaries of creativity and craftsmanship. The season, which premiered on February 12, 2025, has 15 contestants like the previous season. The season’s contestants boast a combined total of 150 sold albums, 28 Grammy nominations, 13 platinum albums, eight Olympic gold medals, five Super Bowl appearances, four Emmy Awards, and an induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
With the season approaching its finale, The Masked Singer season 13 has had its fair share of shocking celebrity reveals. Besides these unmaskings, the costumes this season have drawn exceptional praise. From mythical creatures to disco icons, each costume tells its own story while masking its celebrity. With 16 distinct costumes this season (including Lucky Duck), the seven best in The Masked Singer season 13 are arranged alphabetically.
1. Ant
The Ant costume is incredibly well-crafted. Everything just works with the design, from its metallic finishes, large expressive eyes, to its beautiful white and red checkered dress. Its intricate details help elevate the costume beyond just being a fun character, making it a memorable addition to the season and show at large. Eliminated in third week (“Group A Finals: A Rat Pack Tribute Night”), Ant was unmasked to reveal former Danity Kane member and TV personality Aubrey O’Day.
2. Bat
The Bat is a creature of the night, often associated with mystery and power. This The Masked Singer season 13 costume played into the themes perfectly. The costume had a mix of dark, sleek fabrics with angular, dramatic wings. It also has an enlarged head with big eyes and pink ears. On its intricately designed, elaborate head sits a crown befitting for a queen. In week four (“Group B Premiere: Voices of Olympus”), the Bat was revealed to be TV personality and actress Scheana Shay.
3. Boogie Woogie
Boogie Woogie brought the disco era back to life with a costume that is as vibrant as the music it represented. Dressed in a sparkling orange ensemble, the costume is also adorned with purple and red patterns. The addition of oversized purple headphones and chunky platform shoes complete the retro look. The elaborate design makes it one of the memorable and distinct costumes in The Masked Singer season 13. From the start of the season, Boogie Woogie sparked curiosity, leaving panelists and audiences to wonder if the celebrity was someone with a theatrical background, a pop star, or even a professional dancer.
4. Cherry Blossom
In the seventh week (“Group C Premiere: Carnival Night”), Cherry Blossom was unmasked as actress Candace Cameron Bure. The costume features a light pink dress adorned with cherry blossoms from top to bottom. One of the costume’s noteworthy designs is its headpiece and face which were intricately designed to resemble blooming flowers. While her time in The Masked Singer season 13 was short-lived, it remains one of its iconic costumes.
5. Coral
The Coral costume is one of the most beautiful female costumes on the show, especially with its visually striking design. The Coral costume is one of four contestants that made it to The Masked Singer season 13’s finale. Its masterpiece artistry and craftsmanship feature intricate coral-like structures extending from the head to the feet, creating a surreal and otherworldly appearance. The costume creates an ocean-esque design with its vibrant pink and purple colors.
6. Fuzzy Peas
The Fuzzy Peas costume stands out as one of the most memorable on The Masked Singer season 13. It features a green, three-headed pea pod with expressive faces. The creative, imaginative design added a layer of fun and intrigue to the show. While short-lived on the show, Fuzzy Peas’ performances were captivating and entertaining. In the second week (“Shrek Night”), Fuzzy Peas was unmasked as former boxer and boxing promoter Oscar De La Hoya.
7. Pearl
like Coral, the Pearl costume embodies the elegance of the sea. The costume featured a white gown adorned with seashells. It also has a large opened pearl around its head, with seashells for eyes and mouth. Like Bat, Pearl wears a crown atop the head, adding a regal touch. The creative genius of using iridescent materials for the dress evokes the fluidity of ocean waves. Undoubtedly, Pearl is one of the most graceful and captivating costumes on The Masked Singer season 13.
