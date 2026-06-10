5 Times Action Stars Got Into Real-Life Fights

Of course, action stars appear larger than life on screen. Endless hours of choreography make these thespians look like unstoppable tough guys. While most don’t actually know how to fight, some do.
Action stars like Jet Li, Scott Adkins, and Michael Jai White are fully-fledged martial artists, totally capable of handling themselves in a real-life fight. However, some action stars are fuelled by their tempers, not their skills. Sometimes, those tempers get away with them and they get into real-life fist fights, often on set. So, here are 5 times action stars got into genuine scraps.
5. Steven Seagal and John Leguizamo
Steven Seagal has built up quite the reputation over the years as being difficult to work with and intimidating on set. There are reports of him tagging stuntmen and attempting to take charge of the set over the director. He also famously clashed with Jean-Claude Van Damme for decades, however, the two never came to blows. The same can’t be said for John Leguizamo.
While filming Executive Decision together, tensions mounted when Seagal reportedly tried to command the set and got rough with the stuntmen. According to Leguizamo, Seagal boldly stated “I’m in command. What I say is law.” After Leguizamo laughed it off, Seagal slammed him in the chest with an elbow, knocking the wind out of him. Because of this unsavoury conclave, Leguizamo developed a deep hatred for him, later basing his narcissistic character in the 2022 film The Menu off of him.
4. Patrick Swayze and Marshall R. Teague
1989’s Road House saw Patrick Swayze take on the role of James Dalton, a tough-as-nails bouncer who comes to restore order at a notorious bar but tangles with a ruthless crime boss who controls the town. Throughout the movie, Dalton gets into some serious fights, but the brutal final showdown is the most intense. Marshall R. Teague, who plays the film’s main villain, has stated that he now misses Swayze and thinks of him fondly, but in the beginning it was different.
As the two actors reportedly did not get along initially, to build authentic on-screen animosity, they purposely avoided speaking to one another before filming their climactic battle. During the fight scene, they decided to ditch the standard choreography and pound on each other for real. As the two got lost in their method acting, the crew jumped in to split them up. This resulted in Swayze suffering two broken ribs and a busted knee, while Teague ended up with a cracked eye socket.
3. Val Kilmer and Tom Sizemore
While Val Kilmer and Tom Sizemore shared the screen for Heat in 1995 with no reported problems, when they reunited for Red Planet in 2000, they went at each other like cat and dog. The beef reportedly kicked off when Kilmer became enraged that production paid to ship Sizemore’s elliptical machine to the remote Australian set. Kilmer then allegedly taunted Sizemore by shouting, “I’m making $10 million on this; you’re only making two”.
Known for his feisty nature, Sizemore reportedly responded to Kilmer’s swipes by launching a 50-pound weight at his head. Thankfully he missed, and Kilmer was unharmed, but the act kicked the rivalry up a major notch. During a scripted fight scene, a producer allegedly asked Sizemore not to hit Kilmer in the face. Sizemore complied but instead struck Kilmer in the chest with a haymaker hard enough to knock him down. Cast and crew decided enough was enough and the relationship became so toxic that the two actors refused to be on set at the same time.
2. Shia LaBeouf and Tom Hardy
Shia LaBeouf and Tom Hardy are both known for explosive tempers. So, the chances of them clashing when starring in Lawless together in 2012 were pretty high. LaBeouf described Hardy as a “gorilla” on the set, saying that he dominated the workspace in an atmosphere similar to “his own church”. However, this doesn’t mean LaBeouf stood for it.
For years, rumors circulated that LaBeouf had “knocked out” the much larger Hardy, a story Hardy himself helped spread. Yet in a 2019 interview with Sean Evans, LaBeouf described it more as a playful, albeit intense, wrestling match. But some believe both men are not being entirely truthful. Lawless director John Hillcoat confirmed during a Reddit Ask Me Anything that there was a physical confrontation that required both men to be restrained, though he noted the knockout portion of the tale was exactly that, a tale.
1. Alan Ritchson
While it didn’t occur on a film or TV set, Alan Ritchson joins the list of action stars who got into real-life fights thanks to a confrontation with his neighbor, Ronnie Taylor. The muscle-bound Reacher star made global news in March 2026 when a video was posted online, quickly going viral. The violent dispute centered on Taylor’s claims that Ritchson was speeding and revving his motorcycle in their quiet suburban neighborhood in Brentwood, Tennessee.
Tensions initially began when Taylor allegedly flipped a middle finger at Ritchson when he was driving past with his kids. The next meeting saw Taylor run in front of Ritchson’s bike and pushing him. The two exchanged heated words before it got physical and Ritchson struck Taylor to the ground. Following a police investigation, the Brentwood Police Department determined that Ritchson had acted in self defense.
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