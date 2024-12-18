5 New Christmas Movies To Watch in 2024

The festive season is fast approaching and so is the urge to sit on the couch and watch some warming Christmas movies. With that said, 2024 has a solid number of new Christmas movies you can look forward to. Whilst in the past few years there has been a focus on other mediums, this year, streaming services appear to be thriving at the forefront.
Whether you are looking for a family-friendly Christmas film or one with an adult spin, December will certainly be chocked full. Faded stars are returning to the limelight and veteran actors are getting festive. So, here’s our pick of 5 new Christmas movies to get excited about.
5. Our Little Secret
Our Little Secret landed on Netflix on November 27, 2024. The plot centres on two resentful exes who are forced to spend Christmas together after learning that their new partners are in fact siblings. Rated PG-13, this festive flick might not be fit for the whole family, however, if you are looking for a Christmas movie with a little more drama to go with the comedy, it could be plenty of fun. Perhaps the biggest selling point of the movie is Lindsay Lohan‘s leading role. After disappearing from the limelight for many years, Our Little Secret keeps the Mean Girls actress’ comeback trail going strong. Dan Bucatinsky, Tim Meadows, and Ian Harding also join the cast.
4. Dear Santa
If you’re looking for a Christmas movie with a unique spin, Dear Santa is a film that is more sinister than its sweet-sounding name would suggest. With the enigmatic Jack Black in the lead role, Paramount+’s wintery comedic jaunt tells the tale of a young boy who makes a grave error when writing his Christmas list to Santa Claus. When he misspells Santa and writes “Dear Satan”, the devil himself (Jack Black) shows up to wreak havoc. Directed by Bobby Farrelly (There’s Something About Mary, Hall Pass), Dear Santa is a whacky vehicle that is a little more family-friendly than his previous works. While the critical reception has been mixed, Farrelly serves up a Christmas movie that strays away from the typical formula and allows Jack Black to revel in his signature eccentricities. Dear Santa is currently available to stream exclusively on Paramount+. The supporting cast includes Keegan-Michael Key, Kyle Gass, P.J. Byrne, and Post Malone.
3. A Sudden Case of Christmas
A Sudden Case of Christmas serves as Danny DeVito‘s first Christmas movie since 20th Century Studios’ popular picture, Deck the Halls. Taking place in Italy, the film follows an unhappily married couple who take their daughter to visit her grandfather for the summer. While there, they intend on breaking the news that they are getting a divorce. However, she insists that her parents spend one last Christmas together to reignite the flame. Not wanting to wait until December, the family decide to celebrate Christmas four months early in the blistering heat of Italy. DeVito stars as Lawrance Armanetti, the young girl’s rich grandfather who champions her cupid-like plan. A Sudden Case of Christmas is available for home rental across various streaming sites.
2. Christmas Eve in Miller’s Point
Following its release on November 8, 2024, Christmas Eve in Miller’s Point has become a magnet for positive reviews and Christmas movie enthusiast’s appraises, garnering an impressive 78% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The story follows the Knoll family who come together at their ancestral home on Christmas Eve but are daunted by the idea that this might be their last ever full family holiday together. As the night goes on and tensions rise, a second narrative unfolds as a teenage member of the family sneaks out of the house to embark on her own Christmas adventure. Christmas Eve in Miller’s Point is a comedy drama that balances its festive feel with more complex and poignant themes, demonstrating that Christmas can be just as stressful as it is magical. The cast includes Michael Cera (Superbad), Sawyer Spielberg, Leo Chan, and Francesca Scorsese.
1. Carry On
Following in the footsteps of the action classic Die Hard, the Netflix original movie Carry On is an action thriller set against the background of Christmas. From Spanish filmmaker Jaume Collet-Serra (Jungle Cruise, Black Adam), the film follows TSA agent Ethan Kopek (Taron Egerton), who is blackmailed into letting a dangerous package slip through security and onto a Christmas day flight. Realizing the severity of the situation, Ethan must now race against time to track down the mysterious traveler and the package, all while trying to keep his girlfriend alive when her life is threatened. Carry On lands on Netflix on December 13, 2024 and co-stars Jason Bateman, Dean Norris, and Logan Marshall-Green.
